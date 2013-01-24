Home
    Shaver 2HD

    HQ481/16
    • Close shave Close shave Close shave
      Shaver 2HD

      HQ481/16
      Close shave

      Compact, two-headed shaver with Lift & Cut technology, Micro Groove, LED display and individually floating Micro+ shaving heads for a close and comfortable shave at an affordable price.

        Close shave

        Lift & Cut system

        Individually floating heads

        Individually floating heads

        Align the razor-sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

        Spring-released pop-up trimmer

        Spring-released pop-up trimmer

        Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

        Deluxe travel pouch included

        Delux travel pouch included.

        Up to 30 minutes cordless shave

        Up to 30 minutes cordless shave.

        Unique Lift & Cut system

        This unique dual-blade system of the Philips shaver gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          Lift & Cut technology
          Contour-following
          Individual floating heads
          Styling
          Precision trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Battery full indicator
          • Charge indicator
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • Corded
          Charging
          1 hour
          Shaving time
          10 days

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Luxurious pouch
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

