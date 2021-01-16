2 year warranty
Discontinued
AT&T Williams design
This unique Formula 1 shaver execution is designed in cooperation with AT&T Williams.
The Philips shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
The skin friendly profile of these Philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.
4.2
of 5
199
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
samad
16/01/2021
United Kingdom
exllent shaver
this is best shaver very good its has long battery
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7390 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7390 Electric shaver
BigEd
04/09/2019
United Kingdom
one of your best ever
Your only let-down is your inability to provide a necessary spare part for this model
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7390 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7390 Electric shaver
Rami
15/02/2019
United Kingdom
super
Super perfect shaver from Philips, i like it so much.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7390/17 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7390/17 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.