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  • Passion for perfection
  • Passion for perfection
  • Passion for perfection
  • Passion for perfection
  • Passion for perfection
  • Passion for perfection
  • Passion for perfection
  • Passion for perfection
  • Passion for perfection
  • Passion for perfection
  • Passion for perfection
  • Passion for perfection

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Electric shaver

HQ7390/17

4.2
| (199) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
Passion for perfection
"My life is a race every day, and I need the best support team I can find - my pit crew at work and my Philips shaver at home. It ensures I am in pole position every morning." Nico Rosberg, Formula One driver AT&T Williams.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Shaves even the shortest hairs

Passion for perfection

  • AT&T Williams design

Designed in close cooperation with AT&T Williams

This unique Formula 1 shaver execution is designed in cooperation with AT&T Williams.

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

The Philips shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

Comfort shaving heads

Comfort shaving heads

The skin friendly profile of these Philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

Technical specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

199

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

16/01/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

exllent shaver

this is best shaver very good its has long battery

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7390 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7390 Electric shaver

04/09/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

one of your best ever

Your only let-down is your inability to provide a necessary spare part for this model

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7390 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7390 Electric shaver

15/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

super

Super perfect shaver from Philips, i like it so much.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7390/17 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7390/17 Electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 