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  • Soft touch, smooth skin
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  • Soft touch, smooth skin
  • Soft touch, smooth skin
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Soft touch, smooth skin

Discontinued

Shaver series 7000 SensoTouchWet and dry electric shaver

RQ1160/22

4
| (349) Reviews | 82% recommend this product

1 award

Soft touch, smooth skin
The Philips SHAVER series 7000 gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision blades.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Soft touch, smooth skin

  • DualPrecision & GyroFlex2D

  • 50 min cordless use/1 hr charge

  • Precision Trimmer and Pouch

  • Jet clean system

Cutting slots and holes catch even the shortest hairs

Cutting slots and holes catch even the shortest hairs

DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble

Super Lift and Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

Super Lift and Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

The dual-blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

2-way flexing heads adjust easily to the curve

2-way flexing heads adjust easily to the curve

The GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimising pressure and irritation for a close shave.

Technical specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

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4.0

of 5

349

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

12/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

good smooth action floating heads work well.

good smooth action floating heads work well. Only slight downside is requirement to change heads for sideburns.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 wet and dry electric shaver

16/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Well made with easy cleaning design

First of all I would like to say thank you to Philips for the shavers of the past. I have been using your shavers since 1962. This shaver is giving me a very good shave better then the previous one. I find this shaver very easy to use and to keep clean. Twice the head fell of whilst shaving maybe due to excess pressure when shaving near the jaw bones. Otherwise, I am very happy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 wet and dry electric shaver

16/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Well made with easy cleaning design

First of all I would like to say thank you to Philips for the shavers of the past. I have been using your shavers since 1962. This shaver is giving me a very good shave better then the previous one. I find this shaver very easy to use and to keep clean. Twice the head fell of whilst shaving maybe due to excess pressure when shaving near the jaw bones. Otherwise, I am very happy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 wet and dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 