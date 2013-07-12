2 year warranty
Discontinued
DualPrecision & GyroFlex2D
50 min cordless use/1 hr charge
Precision Trimmer and Pouch
Jet clean system
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble
The dual-blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
The GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimising pressure and irritation for a close shave.
Awards
4.0
of 5
349
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
paganarcher
12/07/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
good smooth action floating heads work well.
good smooth action floating heads work well. Only slight downside is requirement to change heads for sideburns.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 wet and dry electric shaver
blueboi
16/04/2013
United Kingdom
Well made with easy cleaning design
First of all I would like to say thank you to Philips for the shavers of the past. I have been using your shavers since 1962. This shaver is giving me a very good shave better then the previous one. I find this shaver very easy to use and to keep clean. Twice the head fell of whilst shaving maybe due to excess pressure when shaving near the jaw bones. Otherwise, I am very happy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 wet and dry electric shaver
senso
16/04/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Well made with easy cleaning design
First of all I would like to say thank you to Philips for the shavers of the past. I have been using your shavers since 1962. This shaver is giving me a very good shave better then the previous one. I find this shaver very easy to use and to keep clean. Twice the head fell of whilst shaving maybe due to excess pressure when shaving near the jaw bones. Otherwise, I am very happy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.