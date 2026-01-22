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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch Wet and dry electric shaver
Discontinued
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RQ1160/22
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User manual
Quick start guide
All (5)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I clean my Philips Shaver?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
Philips Protective CapProtective cap for men's electric shaver heads
ShaversCleansing brush
Shaver series 7000& 9000Shaving unit bottom
Charging stand for shaver
My Philips Jet Clean does not clean my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
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