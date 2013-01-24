Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
For easy recharging of your shaver
Is the old charging stand of your shaving device lost or broken? Here you can simply order a new loading station. Indispensable for continuous pleasant shaving! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For easy recharging of your shaver
Is the old charging stand of your shaving device lost or broken? Here you can simply order a new loading station. Indispensable for continuous pleasant shaving! See all benefits
For easy recharging of your shaver
Is the old charging stand of your shaving device lost or broken? Here you can simply order a new loading station. Indispensable for continuous pleasant shaving! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For easy recharging of your shaver
Is the old charging stand of your shaving device lost or broken? Here you can simply order a new loading station. Indispensable for continuous pleasant shaving! See all benefits
Charging stand for shaver
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part