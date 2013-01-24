Home
    Norelco SensoTouch wet and dry electric razor

    1150X
    Norelco
    Philips SensoTouch - Soft touch, smooth shave
      Norelco SensoTouch wet and dry electric razor

      1150X

      Philips SensoTouch - Soft touch, smooth shave

      The new Philips SensoTouch 1150x electric shaver gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system easily adjusts to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision heads.

      Norelco SensoTouch wet and dry electric razor

      Philips SensoTouch - Soft touch, smooth shave

      The new Philips SensoTouch 1150x electric shaver gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system easily adjusts to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision heads.

      Philips SensoTouch - Soft touch, smooth shave

      The new Philips SensoTouch 1150x electric shaver gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system easily adjusts to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision heads.

      Norelco SensoTouch wet and dry electric razor

      Philips SensoTouch - Soft touch, smooth shave

      The new Philips SensoTouch 1150x electric shaver gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system easily adjusts to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision heads.

        SensoTouch

        SensoTouch

        wet and dry electric razor

        Philips SensoTouch - Soft touch, smooth shave

        • DualPrecision heads
        • 2-way flexing heads

        GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curve

        GyroFlex 2D contour-following system adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimising pressure and irritation for a close shave.

        DualPrecision shaves even the shortest stubble

        DualPrecision shaving heads have slots to shave the normal hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

        SensoTouch Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

        The dual-blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

        Aquatec seal for comfortable dry shaves and refreshing wet shaves

        The Aquatec wet and dry seal lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.

        Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimise irritation

        The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface slides smoothly along your skin for a close, easy shave.

        Precision trimmer for perfect moustache, sideburn trimming

        Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour-following
          GyroFlex 2D contour following
          Shaving System
          • DualPrecision System
          • Patented Super Lift & Cut
          Styling
          Precision trimmer
          Skin Comfort
          SkinGlide

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          • 1 hour
          • Rechargeable
          • Cordless
          • Quick charge
          Shaving time
          Up to 14 days
          Display
          • Two level battery indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charge indicator
          • Travel lock
          Wet and Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Cleaning
          Washable

        • Design

          Handle
          • Slim handle
          • Anti-slip grip
          Finishing
          • Seamless foil
          • LED Display
          Colour
          Blue

        • Accessories

          Stand
          Charging stand
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protection cap

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Li-Ion
          Run time
          40  min
          Stand-by power
          0.15  W
          Max power consumption
          5.4  W

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every yr with RQ11

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Charging stand
        • Cleaning brush
        • Power cord
        • Protection cap

        Get support for this product

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Optional Accessories

