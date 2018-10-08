2 year warranty
Back to Routine
20% off with voucher* B2R20
Discontinued
RQ1180/17
DualPrecision & GyroFlex2D
50 min cordless use/1 hr charge
Precision Trimmer and Pouch
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble
The dual-blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
The GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimising pressure and irritation for a close shave.
Awards
3.9
of 5
182
Reviews
Sena
08/10/2018
United Kingdom
Powerful soft noise shaver
Shaving head attachment to the body comes lose after using it for a few months. Sadly there is no better product, hence I will still recommend it & buy it again!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 wet and dry electric shaver
Milanoman2810
14/03/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Nice unit
Works very well and gives a good clean shave Charge last a good time also
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 wet and dry electric shaver
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 wet and dry electric shaver
Eddie1
29/12/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good Purchase
Good product at a reasonable price. Gives a good clean shave and I am pleased with my purchase.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/22 wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/22 wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.