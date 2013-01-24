Home
    Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch

    wet and dry electric shaver

    RQ1180/17
    • Soft touch, smooth skin Soft touch, smooth skin Soft touch, smooth skin
      Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch wet and dry electric shaver

      RQ1180/17
      Soft touch, smooth skin

      The Philips SHAVER series 7000 gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision blades.

      Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch wet and dry electric shaver

      Soft touch, smooth skin

      The Philips SHAVER series 7000 gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision blades. See all benefits

      Soft touch, smooth skin

      The Philips SHAVER series 7000 gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision blades. See all benefits

      Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch wet and dry electric shaver

      Soft touch, smooth skin

      The Philips SHAVER series 7000 gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision blades. See all benefits

        Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch

        Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch

        wet and dry electric shaver

        Soft touch, smooth skin

        • DualPrecision & GyroFlex2D
        • 50 min cordless use/1 hr charge
        • Precision Trimmer and Pouch
        Cutting slots and holes catch even the shortest hairs

        Cutting slots and holes catch even the shortest hairs

        DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble

        Super Lift and Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

        Super Lift and Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

        The dual-blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

        2-way flexing heads adjust easily to the curve

        2-way flexing heads adjust easily to the curve

        The GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimising pressure and irritation for a close shave.

        Aquatec seal for a comfortable dry and a refreshing wet shave

        Aquatec seal for a comfortable dry and a refreshing wet shave

        The Aquatec wet and dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.

        Simply rinses clean

        Simply rinses clean

        Simply pop the heads open and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

        Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimise irritation

        Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimise irritation

        The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close, easy shave.

        50 shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

        50 shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

        An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour and you'll have up to 50 minutes of shaving time. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

        Perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

        Perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

        Perfect your look with the SmartClick skin-friendly precision trimmer. It's ideal for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

        2-level battery indicator with travel lock

        The multi-level LED display shows when the battery is low, when you need a new head and when the travel lock is on. Travel lock prevents the product from turning on by accident. Press any button for 3 seconds to activate the travel lock so the product doesn't get turned on accidentally. A red lock symbol shows when the travel lock is on.

        Charging stand keeps your shaver fully charged and ready

        The foldable charging stand is designed to fit into even the smallest spaces, so you can charge it wherever you want and easily take it with you when you travel.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour-following
          GyroFlex 2D contour following
          Shaving system
          • DualPrecision System
          • Super Lift & Cut technology
          Skin comfort
          SkinGlide
          Styling
          Skin-friendly precision trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          1 hour
          Shaving time
          Up to 50 minutes
          Display
          • Two level battery indicator
          • Battery full indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charge indicator
          • Quick charge indication
          Cleaning
          Washable

        • Design

          Finishing
          Brushed chrome deco ring

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Soft pouch
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with RQ11

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Charging stand
        • Cleaning brush
        • Power cord
        • Protection cap
        • Soft travel pouch

