Jet Clean system cleans, lubricates and charges the shaver

The Jet Clean system keeps your shaver in perfect condition for a superior shave day after day. The blades and heads are thoroughly cleaned and lubricated. It also fully charges the shaver in only 1 hour. Includes 1 bottle of Jet Clean solution, for up to one month of cleaning. Jet clean solution is a water-based cleaning fluid that thoroughly cleans and also lubricates the shaving heads - making every shave feel like the first.