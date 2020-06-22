2 year warranty
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Discontinued
precision tube trimmer
NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner is dispensed through the shaving heads directly onto your skin, moisturising it while shaving. The conditioner contains Natural Microtec, which protects your skin against irritation
Gently follows the contours of your face for a close shave, even in hard-to-reach areas
The shaving heads have unique rings with a stretch and lift pattern that contributes to a great shave
4.1
of 5
153
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
onebrow 2
22/06/2020
United Kingdom
Best Shaver Ever Made
This is the best shaver I have ever had. It beggars belief that Philips don't still make them or replacement heads, anymore. The fact that they are occasionally available on eBay for silly money, proves it! Please start making them again!
Pros
Brilliant design does a perfect job.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS8440/23 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS8440/23 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver
arbuckle
14/12/2015
United Kingdom
best ever
the best electric shaver i have ever had. built in cream dispenser great for my skin. i get a fantastic shave every time. i would not be without it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS8440/23 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS8440/23 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver
Simon1970
26/09/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent
I have used foil shavers for years and recently got a new expensive linier drive one but have been very disappointed with it so thought I would try a rotary. I had a week or so getting used to it but now I am so impressed with how close it shaves and how comfy it is using the lotion.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS8440/23 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS8440/23 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.