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  • Smooth shave, healthy skin
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  • Smooth shave, healthy skin
  • Smooth shave, healthy skin
  • Smooth shave, healthy skin
  • Smooth shave, healthy skin
  • Smooth shave, healthy skin
  • Smooth shave, healthy skin
  • Smooth shave, healthy skin
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  • Smooth shave, healthy skin
  • Smooth shave, healthy skin
  • Smooth shave, healthy skin
  • Smooth shave, healthy skin
  • Smooth shave, healthy skin
  • Smooth shave, healthy skin

Discontinued

NIVEANIVEA FOR MEN shaver

HS8440/23

4.1
| (153) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
Smooth shave, healthy skin
This Philips electric shaver gently follows the contours of your face for a close shave and the rings have a stretch and lift pattern to prepare the skin for a great shave. The new conditioner protects the skin against irritation.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Moisturises your skin while you shave

Smooth shave, healthy skin

  • precision tube trimmer

Moisturise your skin while you shave

Moisturise your skin while you shave

NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner is dispensed through the shaving heads directly onto your skin, moisturising it while shaving. The conditioner contains Natural Microtec, which protects your skin against irritation

Gently follows the contours of your face

Gently follows the contours of your face

Gently follows the contours of your face for a close shave, even in hard-to-reach areas

Stretch and Lift pattern for a great shave

Stretch and Lift pattern for a great shave

The shaving heads have unique rings with a stretch and lift pattern that contributes to a great shave

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

153

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

22/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best Shaver Ever Made

This is the best shaver I have ever had. It beggars belief that Philips don't still make them or replacement heads, anymore. The fact that they are occasionally available on eBay for silly money, proves it! Please start making them again!

Pros

Brilliant design does a perfect job.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS8440/23 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS8440/23 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

14/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

best ever

the best electric shaver i have ever had. built in cream dispenser great for my skin. i get a fantastic shave every time. i would not be without it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS8440/23 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS8440/23 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

26/09/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent

I have used foil shavers for years and recently got a new expensive linier drive one but have been very disappointed with it so thought I would try a rotary. I had a week or so getting used to it but now I am so impressed with how close it shaves and how comfy it is using the lotion.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS8440/23 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS8440/23 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 