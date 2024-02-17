2 year warranty
5 click-on combs (2-3-5-7 mm)
Contour-following 2D shaver
61 min cordless use/1 h charge
Back reach attachment
Up to 5 years warranty
Stubble doesn't stand a chance. The Lift & Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up towards the blades for a precise cut — plus it's still an ideal trimmer for long beards.
Suitable for even the thickest hair, the double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.
Cut to the exact length you're after. Just spin the precision dial to one of 40 length settings between 0.4-10 mm in 0.2 mm increments.
4.4
of 5
1012
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Garden123
17/02/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great and great value
Does what it says on the tin. Quick and easy to use
Pros
Quick and easy to clean
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5502/13 Beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5502/13 Beard trimmer
Nickname is not mine
10/02/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Absolutely Perfect. Great value for money.
This is a replacement for a similar Philips product bought a number of years ago. These are very reliable, long battery life, precise beard trimmers which I also sometimes use as clippers. Excellent product at great value.
Pros
Robust
Cons
None at moment.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5522/13 Beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5522/13 Beard trimmer
Rixy
24/12/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
First Class Trimmer
A good quality trimmer with a useful range of attachments. Once charged the trimmer lasts for several weeks if you only need to trim weekly. It has a wide range of lengths, fits nicely in the hand and is of robust quality. Alan R
Pros
Build quality and range of attachments
Cons
A bit noisy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5522/13 Beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5522/13 Beard trimmer
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.
Applicable exclusively to the 5000, 7000 and 9000 Series models. Available for the global market, excluding the USA, Canada and China.