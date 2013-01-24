Home
    Satinelle

    Epilator

    HP6509/01
    Perfect smooth skin for longer
      Satinelle Epilator

      HP6509/01
      Perfect smooth skin for longer

      Try out epilation with this new Philips system, removing hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks, not days. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results. See all benefits

      Satinelle Epilator

      Perfect smooth skin for longer

      Perfect smooth skin for longer

      Satinelle Epilator

      Perfect smooth skin for longer

        Satinelle

        Satinelle

        Epilator

        Perfect smooth skin for longer

        Skin stays silky smooth for weeks, not just days

        • Total body, with shaving head
        Use this attachment for close and more gentle epilation

        Use this attachment for close and more gentle epilation

        Lifts even short hairs for extra-close epilation and relaxes your skin for gentler hair removal at the same time

        Shaving head with comb to shave and trim sensitive areas

        Shaving head with comb to shave and trim sensitive areas

        Shaving head attachment perfectly follows the contours of your bikini line or underarms for a close and smooth shave. Comes with additional comb to cut longer hairs before epilation or to trim your bikini area.

        Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

        Choose the right speed according to your needs

        Choose the right speed according to your needs

        Speed 1 for extra gentle epilation and speed 2 for extra efficient epilation

        Washable epilation head

        Washable epilation head

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          1

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          100–240  V
          Power consumption
          7.5  W
          Number of discs
          21
          Number of catching points
          20
          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          600
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          733

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

