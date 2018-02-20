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  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
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  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
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  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Electric Shaver Wet and Dry

AT620/14

3.9
| (27) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
Great skin protection, smooth shave
Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. The Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient quick shave.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Great skin protection, smooth shave

  • CloseCut shaving head

  • Wet and Dry

  • Trimmer

Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favourite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you have finished, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.

CloseCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close cut.

CloseCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close cut.

CloseCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close yet comfortable shave.

Consistent blade performance for up to 2 years.

Consistent blade performance for up to 2 years.

For maximum performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

27

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

20/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good performance, reasonable price.

This was the cheapest wet/dry shaver I could find, and it functions perfectly adequately. I use it both for face shaving as well as Kojac style head shaving, and it produces a smooth effect that lasts all day. My one minor quibble is that like previous Phillips shavers, it is easy to accidentally switch it off when negotiating around face and head. Not recommended for “down-below”.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry

20/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good performance, reasonable price.

This was the cheapest wet/dry shaver I could find, and it functions perfectly adequately. I use it both for face shaving as well as Kojac style head shaving, and it produces a smooth effect that lasts all day. My one minor quibble is that like previous Phillips shavers, it is easy to accidentally switch it off when negotiating around face and head. Not recommended for “down-below”.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry

02/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

it's amazing product

Its is to use and handling is too good.i enjoy a lot .u can also tr this.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 