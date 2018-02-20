2 year warranty
Discontinued
CloseCut shaving head
Wet and Dry
Trimmer
The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favourite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you have finished, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.
CloseCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close yet comfortable shave.
For maximum performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.
3.9
of 5
27
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
BigJock
20/02/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good performance, reasonable price.
This was the cheapest wet/dry shaver I could find, and it functions perfectly adequately. I use it both for face shaving as well as Kojac style head shaving, and it produces a smooth effect that lasts all day. My one minor quibble is that like previous Phillips shavers, it is easy to accidentally switch it off when negotiating around face and head. Not recommended for “down-below”.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry
BigJock
20/02/2018
United Kingdom
Good performance, reasonable price.
This was the cheapest wet/dry shaver I could find, and it functions perfectly adequately. I use it both for face shaving as well as Kojac style head shaving, and it produces a smooth effect that lasts all day. My one minor quibble is that like previous Phillips shavers, it is easy to accidentally switch it off when negotiating around face and head. Not recommended for “down-below”.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry
biswa
02/05/2017
United Kingdom
it's amazing product
Its is to use and handling is too good.i enjoy a lot .u can also tr this.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.