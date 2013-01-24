Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    AquaTouch

    Electric Shaver Wet and Dry

    AT620/14
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave
      -{discount-value}

      AquaTouch Electric Shaver Wet and Dry

      AT620/14
      Find support for this product

      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. The Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient quick shave. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      AquaTouch Electric Shaver Wet and Dry

      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. The Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient quick shave. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all aquatouch-shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        AquaTouch

        AquaTouch

        Electric Shaver Wet and Dry

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Great skin protection, smooth shave

        • CloseCut shaving head
        • Wet and Dry
        • Trimmer
        Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

        Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

        The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favourite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you have finished, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.

        CloseCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close cut.

        CloseCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close cut.

        CloseCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close yet comfortable shave.

        Consistent blade performance for up to 2 years.

        Consistent blade performance for up to 2 years.

        For maximum performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

        A 10-hour charge gives 30+ minutes of cordless power.

        A 10-hour charge gives 30+ minutes of cordless power.

        Cordless for convenience. Gives you 30+ minutes of cordless power. Fully recharges in 10 hours.

        Unique ergonomic grip for extra precision and full control.

        Unique ergonomic grip for extra precision and full control.

        The shaver handle has an ergonomic grip with anti-slip coating, ensuring close control for extra precision during your shave.

        Pop-up trimmer: Perfect for sideburns and moustache.

        Pop-up trimmer: Perfect for sideburns and moustache.

        The full-width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming your sideburns and moustache.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades.

        All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Black and New Midnight Blue
          Finishing
          Lacquered front shell
          Handle
          Ergonomic Easy Grip

        • Ease of use

          Wet and Dry
          Yes
          Cleaning
          Fully waterproof
          Display
          1 LED indicator
          Shaving time
          30+ minutes, up to 10 shaves
          Operation
          • Rechargeable battery
          • Cordless use
          Charging time
          10 hours
          Display indicates
          • Battery low
          • Charging

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Maximum power consumption
          2.0  W
          Stand-by power
          < 0.25  W

        • Service

          Guarantee
          2 year guarantee
          Replacement heads
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          CloseCut Blade System
          SkinComfort
          Aquatec Wet and Dry

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount