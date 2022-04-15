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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 3000 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry
Discontinued
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AT620/14
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User manual
All (4)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
ShaversCleansing brush
Philips HQ900 Series Shaving HeadsRecyclable CloseCut replacement shaver heads
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
My Philips shaver is not working
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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