Philips' best
HAIRCLIPPER Series 9000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut with just one click. With motorised combs and a high-performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that consistently delivers the expected results. See all benefits
The intuitive user interface gives you precise feedback on the selected length. Use the buttons to easily select and lock-in more than 60 length settings. Quickly browse through lengths or slowly go through each 0.2 mm step.
Use the Control Buttons to precisely select and lock-in the length you want, with more than 60 length settings. Use the comb for a precise trim using 0.2mm increments between 1 and 7mm, and 1 mm increments between 7 and 42 mm. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.
The clipper comes with 3 adjustable hair combs: from 1 to 7 mm, 7 to 24 mm and 24 to 42 mm. Just attach one of the combs for more than 60 lock-in length settings, with precise 0.2 mm increments between 1 and 7 mm, and 1 mm between 7 and 42 mm. Or you can use the clipper without the comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.
The motor-powered length-setting system easily selects and locks in the preferred length. The motor powers the comb and allows different lengths to be selected with a precision of up to 0.2 mm. This innovative technology gives you the security of clipping all the time at the desired length and achieving consistent results time after time.
The Turbo feature automatically boosts the speed when reaching thick hair, ensuring a perfect, effortless cut.
The comb goes back to the last used cutting length setting when the clipper is turned on.
Use the clipper cordless for maximum power and freedom. Its powerful Lithium-Ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of cordless power after 1 hour of charging. Can be used corded and cordless.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.
Self-sharpening metal blades for long-lasting sharpness
