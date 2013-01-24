Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Hairclipper series 9000

    Hair clipper

    HC9420/15
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Philips' best Philips' best Philips' best
      -{discount-value}

      Hairclipper series 9000 Hair clipper

      HC9420/15
      Overall Rating / 5

      Philips' best

      HAIRCLIPPER Series 9000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut with just one click. With motorised combs and a high-performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that consistently delivers the expected results. See all benefits

      Hairclipper series 9000 Hair clipper

      Philips' best

      HAIRCLIPPER Series 9000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut with just one click. With motorised combs and a high-performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that consistently delivers the expected results. See all benefits

      Philips' best

      HAIRCLIPPER Series 9000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut with just one click. With motorised combs and a high-performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that consistently delivers the expected results. See all benefits

      Hairclipper series 9000 Hair clipper

      Philips' best

      HAIRCLIPPER Series 9000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut with just one click. With motorised combs and a high-performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that consistently delivers the expected results. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Series Hair clippers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Hairclipper series 9000

        Hairclipper series 9000

        Hair clipper

        Total:

        Philips' best

        Ultimate power, Perfect haircut.

        • Self-sharpening metal blades
        • 60 length settings
        • 120 mins cordless use/1 h charge
        Control buttons

        Control buttons

        The intuitive user interface gives you precise feedback on the selected length. Use the buttons to easily select and lock-in more than 60 length settings. Quickly browse through lengths or slowly go through each 0.2 mm step.

        Easy to select and lock in 60 length settings: 0.5 to 42 mm

        Easy to select and lock in 60 length settings: 0.5 to 42 mm

        Use the Control Buttons to precisely select and lock-in the length you want, with more than 60 length settings. Use the comb for a precise trim using 0.2mm increments between 1 and 7mm, and 1 mm increments between 7 and 42 mm. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.

        Adjustable hair combs for the best clipping results

        Adjustable hair combs for the best clipping results

        The clipper comes with 3 adjustable hair combs: from 1 to 7 mm, 7 to 24 mm and 24 to 42 mm. Just attach one of the combs for more than 60 lock-in length settings, with precise 0.2 mm increments between 1 and 7 mm, and 1 mm between 7 and 42 mm. Or you can use the clipper without the comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.

        Motorised Combs for easy length selection

        Motorised Combs for easy length selection

        The motor-powered length-setting system easily selects and locks in the preferred length. The motor powers the comb and allows different lengths to be selected with a precision of up to 0.2 mm. This innovative technology gives you the security of clipping all the time at the desired length and achieving consistent results time after time.

        Auto Turbo to boost cutting speed

        Auto Turbo to boost cutting speed

        The Turbo feature automatically boosts the speed when reaching thick hair, ensuring a perfect, effortless cut.

        Remembers the last used length setting

        Remembers the last used length setting

        The comb goes back to the last used cutting length setting when the clipper is turned on.

        120 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge

        120 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge

        Use the clipper cordless for maximum power and freedom. Its powerful Lithium-Ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of cordless power after 1 hour of charging. Can be used corded and cordless.

        2 year guarantee

        2 year guarantee

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.

        Self-sharpening metal blades

        Self-sharpening metal blades

        Self-sharpening metal blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          41 mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Number of length settings
          60
          Precision (size of steps)
          0.2 mm/1 mm
          Range of length settings
          From 0.5 to 42 mm
          Length selection
          • Control Buttons
          • Motorised Combs

        • Accessories

          Attachments
          3 hair combs
          Pouch
          Travel pouch

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Removable cutter
          Maintenance-free
          No oil needed
          Memory function
          Yes

        • Power system

          Motor
          Auto Turbo
          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Operation
          Corded and cordless
          Running time
          120 minutes
          Charging time
          1 hour

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Versus its Philips predecessor
              Register

              Subscribe to our newsletter

              Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


              Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

              A welcome gift of 15% off*

              Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

              People that are happy to make use of their membership
              *
              I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
              What does this mean?
              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
              *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions
              **Sign up to stay informed, and register your product within 90 days after purchase

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount