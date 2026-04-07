I've had this trimmer a while now, and found it to be excellent. Brilliant long lasting and powerful battery. Finely adjustable trimmer suitable for trimming any length of hair, and the usual great Philips quality. My only caviat to the above recommendation, is that the trimmer comes with basic instructions, with more detailed instructions only available online. I mention this as, like most men, I rarely read instructions, and initially assumed the smallest comb was for the shortest trim. That was true, but not in the way I thought. Using the smallest comb cut my hair really short, and no amount of turning the wheel on the trimmer had any effect on the comb. The smallest comb gives you a really close cut of .5mm length only. The adjustment wheel is marked in 1mm lengths, but only works only on the larger two combs, so to cut hair to a 1mm, 2mmm, 3mm, 4mm length, etc. you need the middle or long comb, not the shortest comb. This knowledge was too late for me, and and by the time I had read the instructions I was already bald from the .5mm cut. Now my hair has re-grown to a reasonable length, the trimmer is fine.