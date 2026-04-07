2 year warranty
Trim-n-Flow
28 length settings (0.5–28 mm)
75 min cordless use/8 hr charge
100% washable
Up to 5-year guarantee
A device you can always rely on for a great look. DuraPower technology protects the motor and battery from overworking, effectively extending the clipper's lifespan.
Perfect for any haircut length, the Philips clipper includes 2 adjustable combs and an additional 2 mm beard comb. Achieve precise cuts from 3 mm to 28 mm in 1 mm increments. Use the 2 mm stubble comb for a short haircut or to style your beard, or remove the comb for an ultra-close 0.5 mm trim.
The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.
4.6
of 5
1313
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
Moby362
07/04/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Very pleased
Very happy with my hair clippers. Feel great in the hand to use and easy to set the hair length too
This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7650/15 Washable hair clipper
This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7650/15 Washable hair clipper
Mr Green
24/02/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Hair Clippers
Excellent product, the clippers give a good clean even cut. They are light and glide easily through the hair
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5632/15 Washable hair clipper
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5632/15 Washable hair clipper
20/08/2025
United Kingdom
Love it tooooooo much
Thanks Philips because you make our life tooooooooo easy
Pros
Love it
Cons
Make our life easy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 5000 HC5630/13 Washable hair clippers with 4 accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 5000 HC5630/13 Washable hair clippers with 4 accessories
The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.
Applicable exclusively to the 5000, 7000 and 9000 Series models. Available for the global market, excluding the USA, Canada and China.