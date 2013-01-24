Home
    Beard Comb

    CP0251
      Beard Comb

      CP0251

      A comb for styling your beard.

      This beard comb has been created to efficiently and smoothly trim your beard to a length of 2 mm. See all benefits

        Beard Comb

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        A comb for styling your beard.

        • comb 2 mm

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits Grooming
          • HC5610
          • HC5612
          • HC5613
          • HC5630
          • HC5632
          • HC5633
          • HC5650
          • HC5690
          • HC5691
          • HC7650

