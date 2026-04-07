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  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
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  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
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  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even and precise haircut.

Philips Hairclipper Series 5000Washable hair clippers with 4 accessories

HC5630/13

4.6
| (1313) Reviews | 95% recommend this product
Fast, even and precise haircut.
The Hair Clipper 5000 by Philips gives you a fast, even and precise haircut. The device's 28 length settings, Trim-n-Flow technology and double-blade system lets you quickly achieve a sharp and even finish.
See all benefits

Extra precision for a versatile haircut.

Fast, even and precise haircut.

  • Trim-n-Flow

  • 28 length settings (0.5–28 mm)

  • 90 min cordless use/1 hr charge

  • 100% washable

  • Up to 5-year guarantee

Turbo Mode Boosts Extra Power and Ensures an Even Haircut

Turbo Mode Boosts Extra Power and Ensures an Even Haircut

Achieve even results for all hair densities. Activate Turbo Boost to increase the motor speed, making it easy to cut through thicker or denser hair.

28 length settings with Precision dial

28 length settings with Precision dial

Perfect for any haircut length, the Philips clipper includes 2 adjustable combs and an additional 2 mm beard comb. Achieve precise cuts from 3 mm to 28 mm in 1 mm increments. Use the 2 mm stubble comb for a short haircut or to style your beard, or remove the comb for an ultra-close 0.5 mm trim.

Remain as sharp as day one without oiling

Remain as sharp as day one without oiling

The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.

Technical specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

1313

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

07/04/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Very pleased

Very happy with my hair clippers. Feel great in the hand to use and easy to set the hair length too

This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7650/15 Washable hair clipper

This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7650/15 Washable hair clipper

24/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Hair Clippers

Excellent product, the clippers give a good clean even cut. They are light and glide easily through the hair

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5632/15 Washable hair clipper

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5632/15 Washable hair clipper

20/08/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Love it tooooooo much

Thanks Philips because you make our life tooooooooo easy

Pros

Love it

Cons

Make our life easy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 5000 HC5630/13 Washable hair clippers with 4 accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 5000 HC5630/13 Washable hair clippers with 4 accessories

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Disclaimers

  1. The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.

  2. Applicable exclusively to the 5000, 7000 and 9000 Series models. Available for the global market, excluding the USA, Canada and China.