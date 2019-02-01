  • Lower Price

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Fast, even and precise haircut. Fast, even and precise haircut. Fast, even and precise haircut.
    • Play Pause

      Hairclipper series 5000 Washable hair clipper

      HC5630/15

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Fast, even and precise haircut.

      The Hair Clipper 5000 by Philips gives you a fast, even and precise haircut. The device's 28 length settings, Trim-n-Flow technology and double-blade system lets you quickly achieve a sharp and even finish.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Series Hair clippers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all
      This product
      Hairclipper series 5000
      - {discount-value}

      Hairclipper series 5000

      Washable hair clipper

      total

      recurring payment

      Fast, even and precise haircut.

      Extra precision for a versatile haircut.

      • Trim-n-Flow
      • 28 length settings (0.5–28 mm)
      • 90 min cordless use/1 hr charge
      • 100% washable
      • Up to 5-year guarantee
      Turbo Mode Boosts Extra Power and Ensures an Even Haircut

      Turbo Mode Boosts Extra Power and Ensures an Even Haircut

      Achieve even results for all hair densities. Activate Turbo Boost to increase the motor speed, making it easy to cut through thicker or denser hair.

      28 length settings with Precision dial

      28 length settings with Precision dial

      Perfect for any haircut length, the Philips clipper includes 2 adjustable combs and an additional 2 mm beard comb. Achieve precise cuts from 3 mm to 28 mm in 1 mm increments. Use the 2 mm stubble comb for a short haircut or to style your beard, or remove the comb for an ultra-close 0.5 mm trim.

      Remain as sharp as day one without oiling

      Remain as sharp as day one without oiling

      The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.

      Up to 90 minutes of cordless use

      Up to 90 minutes of cordless use

      Don't get tangled up in your cordless hair clippers — one hour charge provides up to 90 minutes of powerful clipping time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming.

      100% washable for easy, hassle-free cleaning

      100% washable for easy, hassle-free cleaning

      Keep your clipper clean effortlessly by rinsing it under the tap for quick and easy maintenance.

      Ergonomic Design with a Comfortable Grip

      Ergonomic Design with a Comfortable Grip

      Philips clippers feature a textured grip for easy handling, ensuring that you can cut your hair with control and comfort.

      Maintenance-Free Blades: No Oiling Needed, Ever

      Maintenance-Free Blades: No Oiling Needed, Ever

      Experience clipping power that's easy to maintain—Philips' blades never need oiling.

      Up to 5-Year Global Warranty for Purchase Protection

      Up to 5-Year Global Warranty for Purchase Protection

      A grooming product built to last: the warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.

      Hair clipper built to last with no oil required

      Hair clipper built to last with no oil required

      All of our hair clipping products* are built to last. They come with a standard global 2 year warranty, including the option to extend up to 5 years** and they never need to be oiled.

      Extra Beard Comb with Click-On Stubble Attachment

      Extra Beard Comb with Click-On Stubble Attachment

      It's all about the finishing touches. Trim your stubble or quickly touch up your hair with the additional 2 mm beard comb included.

      Easy, organised storage

      Easy, organised storage

      Keep your clipper, combs and accessories in check with the convenient storage pouch.

      Maximum precision with Philips DualCut system

      Maximum precision with Philips DualCut system

      Enjoy your desired look with precision. Philips DualCut technology features a double blade system designed to maintain day-one sharpness, consistently delivering equally sharp results, every time.

      Trim-and-Flow Tech for a Hassle-Free Perfect Haircut

      Trim-and-Flow Tech for a Hassle-Free Perfect Haircut

      Effortlessly achieve your perfect haircut. Our innovative comb is designed to prevent hair from getting stuck or tangled, ensuring a smooth cutting experience from start to finish.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power system

        Battery type
        Li-Ion

      • Accessories

        Comb
        • 1 beard comb
        • 2 hair combs (long and short)
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Storage
        Soft pouch

      • Service

        Up to 5-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Cutter width
        41  mm
        Number of length settings
        28
        Range of length settings
        From 0.5 to 28  mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 1  mm

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        100% washable
        Maintenance-free
        No oil needed
        Operation
        Corded and Cordless use

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Parts and Accessories

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.
      • Applicable exclusively to the 5000, 7000 and 9000 Series models. Available for the global market, excluding the USA, Canada and China.
      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.