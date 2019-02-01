Search terms
HC5630/15
Fast, even and precise haircut.
The Hair Clipper 5000 by Philips gives you a fast, even and precise haircut. The device's 28 length settings, Trim-n-Flow technology and double-blade system lets you quickly achieve a sharp and even finish.See all benefits
Achieve even results for all hair densities. Activate Turbo Boost to increase the motor speed, making it easy to cut through thicker or denser hair.
Perfect for any haircut length, the Philips clipper includes 2 adjustable combs and an additional 2 mm beard comb. Achieve precise cuts from 3 mm to 28 mm in 1 mm increments. Use the 2 mm stubble comb for a short haircut or to style your beard, or remove the comb for an ultra-close 0.5 mm trim.
The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.
Don't get tangled up in your cordless hair clippers — one hour charge provides up to 90 minutes of powerful clipping time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming.
Keep your clipper clean effortlessly by rinsing it under the tap for quick and easy maintenance.
Philips clippers feature a textured grip for easy handling, ensuring that you can cut your hair with control and comfort.
Experience clipping power that's easy to maintain—Philips' blades never need oiling.
A grooming product built to last: the warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.
All of our hair clipping products* are built to last. They come with a standard global 2 year warranty, including the option to extend up to 5 years** and they never need to be oiled.
It's all about the finishing touches. Trim your stubble or quickly touch up your hair with the additional 2 mm beard comb included.
Keep your clipper, combs and accessories in check with the convenient storage pouch.
Enjoy your desired look with precision. Philips DualCut technology features a double blade system designed to maintain day-one sharpness, consistently delivering equally sharp results, every time.
Effortlessly achieve your perfect haircut. Our innovative comb is designed to prevent hair from getting stuck or tangled, ensuring a smooth cutting experience from start to finish.
