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2 year warranty
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30-day return
HAIR clippers
All series
Hairclipper series 5000 Washable hair clipper
Support
HC5612/15
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Data Act Document
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (10)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
Hairclipper series 5000& 7000Hard pouch
Hairclipper 5000/7000Hair comb 9 mm
Hairclipper series 5000& 7000Cutter
Hair Clipper 5000/7000Hair comb 2 mm
Hairclipper series 5000 & 7000Adjustable hair comb 3–15 mm
Hairclipper series 5000 & 7000Adjustable hair comb 16–28 mm
ShaversCleansing brush
Beardtrimmer series 9000Power plug EU Type HQ8505
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My hair is getting clogged in the Philips Hair Clipper
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