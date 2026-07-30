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  • Clean shave, without fuss
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  • Clean shave, without fuss
  • Clean shave, without fuss
  • Clean shave, without fuss
  • Clean shave, without fuss
  • Clean shave, without fuss
  • Clean shave, without fuss
  • Clean shave, without fuss
  • Clean shave, without fuss
  • Clean shave, without fuss
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Clean shave, without fuss
  • Clean shave, without fuss
  • Clean shave, without fuss
  • Clean shave, without fuss
  • Clean shave, without fuss
  • Clean shave, without fuss
  • Clean shave, without fuss
  • Clean shave, without fuss

Shaver series 1000Dry electric shaver, Series 1000

S1333/41

4
| (1059) Reviews
Clean shave, without fuss
Philips Shaver Series 1000 gives you an easy and convenient shave at an accessible price with self-sharpening PowerCut blades and full washability.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Clean shave, without fuss

  • PowerCut Blades

  • One-touch open

  • Corded and cordless use

Glides over your skin for a smooth and even finish

Glides over your skin for a smooth and even finish

The Philips shaver glides over your skin for a clean and comfortable finish. Its 27 PowerCut blades cut each hair right above skin level, giving you a smooth and even shave, every time. 

Follows the contours of your face

Follows the contours of your face

This shaver is designed to maintain even contact with your skin without nicking it. The 4D Flex Heads flex and float in 4 directions for a clean shave every time.

One-touch open for easy cleaning

One-touch open for easy cleaning

Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1059

Reviews

30/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great Purchase

This was an emergency purchase owing to lost luggage and I am delighted with it. So much so that I am now using this as my go-to everyday shaver

This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3052/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Date of Use 2026-05-28

This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3052/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Date of Use 2026-05-28

23/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A close shave I don't mind having.

I purchased this to replace my old Philips shaver, which although it was till working okay, I was having to recharge the battery every couple of days. The new one was on special offer at Asda and was very good value for money. As expected (I've had many Philips shavers over the years), it gives a really good shave and so far, I am only having to charge it after around 10 days of daily use. Very happy with the product.

Pros

Good value, excellent shave, very quick to charge.

Cons

Doesn't come with a storage pouch.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3003/02 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 3000X Series X3003/02 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-09

27/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent shave & great value

Another excellent shaver from Phillips. I've been using Phillips products all my adult life and this shaver is superb. The body is made from high quality materials and has a really good quality feel to it. The design makes it very easy to keep a good grip so getting a precise cut and finish is simple. The three floating cutting heads are very sharp so you can get a smooth, clean shave every time without getting any nicks or tugs. Battery life is very good between charges and keeping the cutting blades clean is super simple with a quick releases button, the head folds back giving easy access to the cutting heads. Excellent value and I'd recommend to anyone looking for a premium cut but without a premium price tag.

Pros

Great value, excellent cut, good battery life between charges, easy to clean and maintain.

Cons

Absolutely none.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 1000 Series S1141/00 Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 1000 Series S1141/00 Dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-26

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 