2 year warranty
SH30/50
S1134/00
S1141/00
S1142/00
S1142/02
S3143/00
S3143/02
S3144/00
S3145/00
S3241/12
S3242/12
PowerCut blades
Fits S1000, S2000, S3000 series
Fits S5000 series rounded shape
27 self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.
Check the back of your shaver's handle to confirm replacement head. Need help? Visit philips.com/accessories
1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements, checking that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.
4.0
of 5
51
Reviews
Whizzbang
24/10/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Simply the best!
Gives a good close shave with minimum effort. Has the ability to get into all the awkward places. Highly recommended.
Pros
Ease of use, close shave
Cons
None to date
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 3000 SH30/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 3000 SH30/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Icelandzebra
06/04/2020
United Kingdom
S3000 (S3xxx)
An excellent product . However, regretably to my dismay, I have recently moved house and have lost the power connector in the move!! NB the recessed connector pin dimensions are 6 mm by 1mm with a normal 13 amp mains cable plug .
Pros
good
Cons
nil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 3000 SH30/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 3000 SH30/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
HT01
20/08/2019
United Kingdom
Value for money
Bought this product a couple of times now , very pleased with the quality and price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 3000 SH30/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 3000 SH30/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
where facilities exist