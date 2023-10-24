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  • Reset your shaver to new
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  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
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  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new

Philips Shaver Series 3000 Replacement electric shaver heads

SH30/50

4
| (51) Reviews
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Shaver 1000 Series

Shaver 1000 Series
Dry Electric Shaver

S1134/00

Shaver 1000 Series

Shaver 1000 Series
Dry electric shaver

S1141/00

Shaver 1000 Series

Shaver 1000 Series
Electric Shaver

S1142/00

Shaver 1000 Series

Shaver 1000 Series
Electric Shaver

S1142/02

Shaver 3000 Series

Shaver 3000 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S3143/00

Shaver 3000 Series

Shaver 3000 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S3143/02

Shaver 3000 Series

Shaver 3000 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S3144/00

Shaver 3000 Series

Shaver 3000 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S3145/00

Shaver 3000 Series

Shaver 3000 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S3241/12

Shaver 3000 Series

Shaver 3000 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S3242/12

Replace every 24 months for a shaver like new

Reset your shaver to new

  • PowerCut blades

  • Fits S1000, S2000, S3000 series

  • Fits S5000 series rounded shape

Consistent and clean shave

Consistent and clean shave

27 self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

For shavers series 1000, 2000, 3000 and 5000 rounded shape

For shavers series 1000, 2000, 3000 and 5000 rounded shape

Check the back of your shaver's handle to confirm replacement head. Need help? Visit philips.com/accessories

Easy to replace shaving heads

Easy to replace shaving heads

1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements, checking that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.

Technical specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

51

Reviews

24/10/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Simply the best!

Gives a good close shave with minimum effort. Has the ability to get into all the awkward places. Highly recommended.

Pros

Ease of use, close shave

Cons

None to date

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 3000 SH30/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 3000 SH30/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

06/04/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

S3000 (S3xxx)

An excellent product . However, regretably to my dismay, I have recently moved house and have lost the power connector in the move!! NB the recessed connector pin dimensions are 6 mm by 1mm with a normal 13 amp mains cable plug .

Pros

good

Cons

nil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 3000 SH30/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 3000 SH30/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

20/08/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Value for money

Bought this product a couple of times now , very pleased with the quality and price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 3000 SH30/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 3000 SH30/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

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Disclaimers

  1. where facilities exist