    NIVEA Electric shaver

    HQ7330
    NIVEA
    • Fresh shaving sensation Fresh shaving sensation Fresh shaving sensation
      NIVEA Electric shaver

      HQ7330

      Fresh shaving sensation

      Use the shaver dry for a convenient shave, or with the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving foam for a refreshing shaving sensation

      Fresh shaving sensation

      Use the shaver dry for a convenient shave, or with the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving foam for a refreshing shaving sensation

        7000 series

        7000 series

        Electric shaver

        Fresh shaving sensation

        Refreshingly smooth, comfortable shave

        • with NIVEA FOR MEN foam
        Ultra Glide shaving foam

        Ultra Glide shaving foam

        Ultra Glide technology in shaving foam gives a refreshingly close electric shave

        Wet use

        Wet use

        Shaving in the shower saves time and gives you the fresh sensation of wet shaving.

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        The dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protection cap

        • Design

          Finishing
          Varnish

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving System
          • Precision Cutting System
          • Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour-following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads
          Skin Comfort
          Comfort shaving heads

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Battery full indicator
          • Charge indicator
          Charging
          Corded/cordless
          Charging
          1
          Shaving time
          10
          Cleaning
          Washable

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Cleaning brush
        • Protection cap

