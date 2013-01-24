Other items in the box
- Cleaning brush
- Protection cap
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Fresh shaving sensation
Use the shaver dry for a convenient shave, or with the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving foam for a refreshing shaving sensation
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fresh shaving sensation
Use the shaver dry for a convenient shave, or with the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving foam for a refreshing shaving sensation
Fresh shaving sensation
Use the shaver dry for a convenient shave, or with the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving foam for a refreshing shaving sensation
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fresh shaving sensation
Use the shaver dry for a convenient shave, or with the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving foam for a refreshing shaving sensation
Accessories
Design
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories
SH50/50
HQ110/02
CRP352/01
CRP338/01