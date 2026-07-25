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2 year warranty
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NIVEA 7000 series Electric shaver
Discontinued
HQ7330/19
with NIVEA FOR MEN foam
Ultra Glide technology in shaving foam gives a refreshingly close electric shave
Shaving in the shower saves time and gives you the fresh sensation of wet shaving.
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ShaversCleansing brush
Electricshaver7000, S000Shaving head retaining frame
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