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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Fresh shaving sensation
  • Fresh shaving sensation
  • Fresh shaving sensation
  • Fresh shaving sensation

Discontinued

NIVEA 7000 seriesElectric shaver

HQ7330/19

Fresh shaving sensation
Use the shaver dry for a convenient shave, or with the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving foam for a refreshing shaving sensation
See all benefits

Refreshingly smooth, comfortable shave

Fresh shaving sensation

  • with NIVEA FOR MEN foam

Ultra Glide shaving foam

Ultra Glide shaving foam

Ultra Glide technology in shaving foam gives a refreshingly close electric shave

Wet use

Wet use

Shaving in the shower saves time and gives you the fresh sensation of wet shaving.

Shaves even the shortest hairs

Technical specifications

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