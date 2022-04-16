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2 year warranty
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30-day return
NIVEA 7000 series Electric shaver
Discontinued
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HQ7330/19
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User manual
All (3)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
ShaversCleansing brush
Electricshaver7000, S000Shaving head retaining frame
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
My Philips shaver is not working