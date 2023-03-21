If your shaver is not working or turning on, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.
We recommend that you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next.
1. Your Philips Shaver is not charged.
If you have a rechargeable Philips Shaver, it is possible, that its battery has run out. We advise you to charge your shaver and then try turning it on again. For details on how to charge your shaver, please refer to the user manual.
If your Philips Shaver is not rechargeable then it should be plugged into a working electric socket while in use.
2. Your Philips Shaver is dirty.
It is possible that your shaver does not turn on or move because it is dirty. There can be hair or dirt particles stuck inside it, causing the shaving heads to become blocked.
To fix this problem, properly clean your shaver. If possible, remove the shaving head and clean your shaver from the inside as well. For detailed cleaning instructions, refer to your user manual.
In some shavers, a cleaning reminder symbol will blink to let you know that the shaver needs to be cleaned.
3. Your Philips Shaver is not assembled correctly.
Another reason why your shaver might not be working is that it is not assembled correctly. For full instructions on how to reassemble your shaver, refer to your user manual.
4. The travel lock on your Philips Shaver is activated.
Some Philips Shavers have a 'travel lock' function. If this is activated, the shaver does not turn on. Depending on the shaver model you have, you may see a 'lock' symbol blinking on your shaver to let you know that the travel lock is activated.
To deactivate the travel lock, press the on/off button of your shaver for three to five seconds. Now try turning the shaver on again.
5. Your Philips Shaver is damaged.
It is possible that your Philips Shaver is damaged to such an extent that the motor cannot run anymore. In this case, please contact us to see how we can further help.
6. Your Philips Shaver is plugged into the mains.
Wet and dry models of Philips Shavers will not operate if they are plugged into the mains. These types of shavers can be used in the shower and have a shower icon on the handle. For safety reasons, they only work when they are not connected to the mains.
Are you still having issues with your shaver?
If none of these tips help, your shaver may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange for your shaver.