My Philips shaver is making a loud noise

If your Philips shaver makes a loud noise when you switch it on, incorrect assembly is the most likely cause. A shaver (re)assembled incorrectly (after cleaning, for example) will emit a rattling noise when used.
Please follow the instructions below to ensure that your shaver has been (re)assembled correctly.
Each shaving head consists of a cutter and a guard, with an individual retaining ring to hold it into the shaver unit (otherwise known as the shaving head holder). Each cutter and guard forms a unique set, so always try and return each cutter to its respective guard after cleaning. Place the cutter into the guard with the blades facing downwards.
Put the shaving heads back into the shaving unit and use the retaining rings to lock them firmly into place.
For detailed instructions on removing and reattaching the shaving heads, please refer to the user manual provided with your product or see the video below for general guidance.
Each shaving head consists of a cutter and a guard, with a retaining ring to hold them into the shaver unit (otherwise known as the shaving head holder). Each cutter and guard forms a unique set, so always try and return each cutter to its respective guard after cleaning. Place the cutter into the guard with the blades facing downwards.
When you use the retaining frame to lock the shaving heads back into the shaving unit, ensure that it is locked firmly into place. When the retaining frame is attached correctly, it should not lift off if you attempt to separate it from the shaving unit.
If your shaver model has shaving heads that slot into the retaining frame before being locked into the shaving unit, ensure that the notches on the shaving heads are on the projections of the retaining frame (see illustration below).
For detailed instructions on removing and reattaching the shaving heads, please refer to the user manual provided with your product.
If you have assembled your shaver correctly and it still makes a loud noise, it may be damaged. Please request a repair or exchange for your shaver.
The information on this page applies to the following models:S9983/95, XP9407/37, SP9820/12R1. Click here to show more product numbers ›