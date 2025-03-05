Search terms

    Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips Shaver?

    Published on 05 March 2025

    You can use any commercially available shaving foam or gel to wet shave with your Philips Wet & Dry electric shaver.

    While wet shaving is more energy-intensive and may drain the battery of your shaver more quickly, it does not impact the shaver's performance. 

    Note: before getting your shaver wet, always check that it's waterproof. Refer to the user manual (also available online) or check the back of your shaver for a tap or bathtub icon.

