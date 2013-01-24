Home
      Norelco Grooming kit

G380

      G380

      Most Versatile Grooming System

      The All-in-One most versatile grooming system

      Norelco Grooming kit

      Most Versatile Grooming System

      The All-in-One most versatile grooming system

      Most Versatile Grooming System

      The All-in-One most versatile grooming system

      Norelco Grooming kit

      Most Versatile Grooming System

      The All-in-One most versatile grooming system

        Most Versatile Grooming System

        • All-in-1
        9 integrated length settings from 1-18 mm

        9 integrated length settings from 1-18 mm

        Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

        Contour-following comb for speed and comfort

        Contour-following comb for speed and comfort

        The contour-following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

        Precision detail trimmer to create and maintain your lines

        Precision detail trimmer to create and maintain your lines

        Create any style you want with precision.

        Charging stand for convenient storage

        Charging stand for convenient storage

        Charging stand provides convenient storage and ensures the appliance is fully charged and ready to use

        Beard and moustache comb with 9 length settings

        Trimming your facial hair exactly how you want.

        Full size trimmer for beard and head hair

        Using the full size trimmer without a comb results in a stubble beard look.

        Hair clipper comb with 9 length settings

        Clipping your hair at different lengths to keep your hair neat and styled.

        Nose and ear trimmer to trim unwanted hairs

        A must-have addition to your grooming set to keep your unwanted hairs away.

        SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

        Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Styling tools
          9 position hair clipper comb
          Number of length settings
          9 secured length settings

        • Performance

          Trimmer size
          21-32 mm

        • Power system

          Usage
          Cordless only
          Charging time
          10 hours
          Running time
          35 minutes

        • Maintenance

          Lubrication
          Blades need no oiling
          Cleaning
          Cleaning brush

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Charging indicator
          Storage
          Travel pouch
          Travel
          Multivoltage

