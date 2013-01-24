Search terms
Clean, close, fast shave
The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits
wet & dry electric shaver with beard trimmer
Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.
Shave your way. With the 100% waterproof Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet with gel or foam or even under the shower.
Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 20% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo+ mode.
Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.
5-directional ContourDetect Heads follow every curve of your face and neck to give you an easy, comfortable shave even in tough to reach areas.
With a powerful, energy efficient and long-lasting lithium-ion battery, you can get 50 minutes of cordless shaving time from a one hour charge. That’s about 15 shaves! Or if you are in a rush, use a 5 minute quick charge to give one full shave. Comes with a UK 2-pin plug.
Change your look with the SmartClick beard styler attachment. Choose from 5 length settings to create anything from a perfect stubble look to a short, neatly trimmed beard. Rounded tips and combs are designed to prevent skin irritation.
All of our shavers come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.
