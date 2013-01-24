Home
    Shaver series 5000

    wet & dry electric shaver with beard trimmer

    S5572/40
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    Clean, close, fast shave
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 5000 wet & dry electric shaver with beard trimmer

      S5572/40
      Clean, close, fast shave

      The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads.

      Shaver series 5000 wet & dry electric shaver with beard trimmer

      Clean, close, fast shave

      The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits

        Shaver series 5000

        Shaver series 5000

        wet & dry electric shaver with beard trimmer

        Clean, close, fast shave

        Protects 10x better than regular blade*

        • 20% more power with Turbo+ mode
        • MultiPrecision Blades cut hair
        • 5-directional flex heads follow curves
        Super Lift & Cut Action

        Super Lift & Cut Action

        Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Shave your way. With the 100% waterproof Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet with gel or foam or even under the shower.

        Shave dense beard with 20% more power

        Shave dense beard with 20% more power

        Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 20% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo+ mode.

        Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

        Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

        Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

        Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast, close shave

        Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast, close shave

        5-directional ContourDetect Heads follow every curve of your face and neck to give you an easy, comfortable shave even in tough to reach areas.

        50 minutes of cordless shaving

        50 minutes of cordless shaving

        With a powerful, energy efficient and long-lasting lithium-ion battery, you can get 50 minutes of cordless shaving time from a one hour charge. That’s about 15 shaves! Or if you are in a rush, use a 5 minute quick charge to give one full shave. Comes with a UK 2-pin plug.

        Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

        Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

        Change your look with the SmartClick beard styler attachment. Choose from 5 length settings to create anything from a perfect stubble look to a short, neatly trimmed beard. Rounded tips and combs are designed to prevent skin irritation.

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        All of our shavers come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • MultiPrecision Blade System
          • Super Lift & Cut Action
          Contour following
          5-direction Flex Heads
          SkinComfort
          • SkinProtection System
          • Aquatec Wet and Dry
          Turbo+ mode
          Shave with 20% extra power

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Beard styler

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          50 min / 17 shaves
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 3 level battery indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charging indicator
          • Cleaning indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          • Cordless use
          • Unplug before use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip and handling
          Colour
          Base Blue - Super Nova Silver

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

        Optional Accessories

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation
              • 20% more power - compared to not using Turbo+ mode

