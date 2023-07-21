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  • Close, Fast Shave
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  • Close, Fast Shave
  • Close, Fast Shave
  • Close, Fast Shave
  • Close, Fast Shave
  • Close, Fast Shave
  • Close, Fast Shave
  • Close, Fast Shave
  • Close, Fast Shave
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  • Close, Fast Shave
  • Close, Fast Shave
  • Close, Fast Shave
  • Close, Fast Shave
  • Close, Fast Shave
  • Close, Fast Shave
  • Close, Fast Shave

Discontinued

Shaver series 5000Dry electric shaver

S5340/06

4.2
| (2967) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

2 awards

Close, Fast Shave
The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

10% more power*

Close, Fast Shave

  • MultiPrecision Blade System

  • 5 direction Flex Heads

  • SmartClick precision trimmer

Shave through dense parts of beard with 10% more power

Shave through dense parts of beard with 10% more power

Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 10% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo mode.

Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

Get a shave that's fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast, close shave

Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast, close shave

5 direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on the neck and jaw line.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961262
  • Award image AWARD-612378

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

2967

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

21/07/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent quality shaver

You can wet shave as well as dry shave and rinse out under a running tap

Pros

Wet shaving too

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5530 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5530 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver

23/06/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

You have got to have one BRILLIENT

Excellent razor gives you a extreamley good shave,and if you have a small beard it is great for trimming. This has got to be the best razor I have ever used

Pros

Everthing

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5530 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5530 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver

10/06/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Refurbished

I highly recommend this shaver very close shave now the best bit I bought this shaver refurbished at a great price you swear it was brand new it also came with the charger which I didn't expect plus it's now guarantee for three years (on line offer) instead of two years if anyone is in doubt about buying refurbished Philips shavers you can rest assured they are top quality items (also came with instructions manual) The best rotary I've had in years well-done Philips

Pros

Very close shave

Cons

Can't think of anything

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5530 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5530 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. 10% more power, compared to not using Turbo mode