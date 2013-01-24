Search terms
Close, Fast Shave
The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits
Dry electric shaver
Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 10% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo mode.
Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble—all in a few strokes.
5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on the neck and jaw line.
Simply pop the heads open and rinse thoroughly under the tap.
The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator
You'll have 45+ minutes of running time—that's about 15 shaves—on a one-hour charge. Or choose to shave with the device plugged in.
Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.
Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It's ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming your sideburns.
Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift and Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.
All of our shavers come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.
