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All series

  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim
  • Quick and precise trim

Beard Trimmer 3000 SeriesBeard grooming with full metal blades

BT3660/15

4.4
| (606) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
Quick and precise trim
Quick and precise trim. Our self-sharpening metal blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim. Plus with 40 length settings, you'll get the exact precision you want.
See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

For even and clean lines

Quick and precise trim

  • Full metal blades

  • 40 length settings

  • 0.5 mm precision steps

  • 100% waterproof

  • Up to 80 minutes runtime

Maximum precision and long-lasting performance

Maximum precision and long-lasting performance

Self-sharpening metal blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.

Craft your beard with the precision you need

Craft your beard with the precision you need

The trimmer's Precision Dial has 40 length settings in 0.5 mm steps, helping you to craft your beard as precisely as you need.

Efficient and even trimming for your ideal look

Efficient and even trimming for your ideal look

The advanced Lift and Trim comb lifts hairs towards the blade, capturing hairs with each pass for an efficient and even trim.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

606

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

08/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A great new beard trimmer

My new trimmer is SO much better than my old one, which mysteriously stopped working. The old one was battery powered, the new one is rechargeable. The old one had six cutting heights, the new one so many more. Phillips have got it right.

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3233/15 Beard trimmer

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3233/15 Beard trimmer

17/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use amazing product

This trimmer is really easy to use, perfect for everday use . I have a very thick beard and it ploughs through it without getting clogged up.

Pros

Easy to use

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 Series BT3617/15 Beard grooming with rounded tip blades

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 Series BT3617/15 Beard grooming with rounded tip blades

17/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Brilliant - does exactly what is needed at a great price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3233/15 Beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3233/15 Beard trimmer

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase 