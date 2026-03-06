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    • Adjustable hair comb for your hair clipper Adjustable hair comb for your hair clipper Adjustable hair comb for your hair clipper

      Beard Trimmer 3000 Series Adjustable beard comb 0.5-10 mm

      CP2375/01

      Adjustable hair comb for your hair clipper

      This adjustable comb is for your hair clipper. Guaranteed precision for the look you have in mind.

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      Adjustable hair comb for your hair clipper

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      • Blue
      • Hair length: 0.5-10 mm

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable parts

        Fit product types
        BT3660, BT3665
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