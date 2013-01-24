Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Lumea

    IPL hair removal system

    TT3000/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Prevent hair regrowth Prevent hair regrowth Prevent hair regrowth
      -{discount-value}

      Lumea IPL hair removal system

      TT3000/01
      Overall Rating / 5

      Prevent hair regrowth

      The Philips Lumea IPL hair removal system for men uses gentle pulses of light to stimulate the hair root into a resting phase. Hair sheds naturally and regrowth is inhibited. Using it every two weeks enables you to enjoy smooth skin every day. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Lumea IPL hair removal system

      Prevent hair regrowth

      The Philips Lumea IPL hair removal system for men uses gentle pulses of light to stimulate the hair root into a resting phase. Hair sheds naturally and regrowth is inhibited. Using it every two weeks enables you to enjoy smooth skin every day. See all benefits

      Prevent hair regrowth

      The Philips Lumea IPL hair removal system for men uses gentle pulses of light to stimulate the hair root into a resting phase. Hair sheds naturally and regrowth is inhibited. Using it every two weeks enables you to enjoy smooth skin every day. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Lumea IPL hair removal system

      Prevent hair regrowth

      The Philips Lumea IPL hair removal system for men uses gentle pulses of light to stimulate the hair root into a resting phase. Hair sheds naturally and regrowth is inhibited. Using it every two weeks enables you to enjoy smooth skin every day. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Long lasting hair removal

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Lumea

        Lumea

        IPL hair removal system

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Prevent hair regrowth

        enjoy smooth skin everyday

        • For men
        Suitable for home use

        Suitable for home use

        Philips Lumea works with an innovative light-based technology called "Intense Pulsed Light" (IPL) derived from technology used in professional beauty salons for hair removal. Philips Lumea now brings this innovative new technology, suitable for home use, to be used by you wherever and whenever you want.

        NOT suitable for red, grey, light-blond hair and skin type VI

        NOT suitable for red, grey, light-blond hair and skin type VI

        Philips Lumea works effectively on (naturally) dark-blond, brown and black hair. Philips Lumea is NOT effective for (naturally) red, grey and light blond hair. Philips Lumea is NOT suitable for very dark skin (skin type VI)

        Hairs are eliminated before they appear

        Hairs are eliminated before they appear

        Hairs are eliminated before they appear

        For chest, stomach, legs, underarms, back and pubic area

        For chest, stomach, legs, underarms, back and pubic area

        Philips Lumea for Men has been developed in close co-operation with leading dermatologists for a safe, effective and gentle application on arms, underarms, shoulders, stomach, pubic area (excluding the scrotum), legs, chest and back

        Body hair regrowth control

        Body hair regrowth control

        Philips Lumea for Men applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. Consequently, the hair sheds naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment every two weeks for the underarms, pubic area, chest, stomach, legs and back will keep your skin smooth every day. For the most effective treatment, pre-shave the application areas with the included Bodygroom for as long as you still experience regrowth

        Estimated lamp lifetime: 100,000 flashes

        Philips Lumea comes equipped with a durable lamp with a lifetime of 100,000 flashes

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          3cm² application window
          For an effective treatment of large areas
          5 light energy settings
          Adjustable to your personal skin type
          Integrated UV filter
          Protects your skin from UV light
          Ready-to-flash light
          Indicates correct application on the skin

        • Accessories

          Storage pouch
          included
          Cleaning cloth
          included
          AC/DC Adapter/Charger
          included

        • Technical specifications

          Battery type
          Lithium Ion
          Frequency
          50–60  Hz
          Power
          7.5  W
          Voltage
          100–240  V
          Light energy level
          2-6.5 J/cm² (depending on chosen setting)
          Light spectrum
          >570 nm
          High performance lamp
          Delivers > 80,000 flashes

        • Logistic data

          Country of origin
          Hungary

        • Items included

          Instructions for use
          • Full user manual
          • Quick Start Guide

        • Power

          Charging time
          100 min
          Power system
          Rechargeable battery
          Running time
          Min. 320 flashes
          Voltage
          100-240 V

        • Safety and adjustable settings

          Safety ring system
          Prevent unintentional flashing

        • Service

          Warranty
          2 years global warranty

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        • Brush
          -{discount-value}

          Brush

          CRP338/01

          Philips shop price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              * Voucher code terms and conditions:
              Click here to read more

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount