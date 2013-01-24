Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Prevent hair regrowth
The Philips Lumea IPL hair removal system for men uses gentle pulses of light to stimulate the hair root into a resting phase. Hair sheds naturally and regrowth is inhibited. Using it every two weeks enables you to enjoy smooth skin every day. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Prevent hair regrowth
The Philips Lumea IPL hair removal system for men uses gentle pulses of light to stimulate the hair root into a resting phase. Hair sheds naturally and regrowth is inhibited. Using it every two weeks enables you to enjoy smooth skin every day. See all benefits
Prevent hair regrowth
The Philips Lumea IPL hair removal system for men uses gentle pulses of light to stimulate the hair root into a resting phase. Hair sheds naturally and regrowth is inhibited. Using it every two weeks enables you to enjoy smooth skin every day. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Prevent hair regrowth
The Philips Lumea IPL hair removal system for men uses gentle pulses of light to stimulate the hair root into a resting phase. Hair sheds naturally and regrowth is inhibited. Using it every two weeks enables you to enjoy smooth skin every day. See all benefits
IPL hair removal system
Philips shop price
Total:
Philips Lumea works with an innovative light-based technology called "Intense Pulsed Light" (IPL) derived from technology used in professional beauty salons for hair removal. Philips Lumea now brings this innovative new technology, suitable for home use, to be used by you wherever and whenever you want.
Philips Lumea works effectively on (naturally) dark-blond, brown and black hair. Philips Lumea is NOT effective for (naturally) red, grey and light blond hair. Philips Lumea is NOT suitable for very dark skin (skin type VI)
Hairs are eliminated before they appear
Philips Lumea for Men has been developed in close co-operation with leading dermatologists for a safe, effective and gentle application on arms, underarms, shoulders, stomach, pubic area (excluding the scrotum), legs, chest and back
Philips Lumea for Men applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. Consequently, the hair sheds naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment every two weeks for the underarms, pubic area, chest, stomach, legs and back will keep your skin smooth every day. For the most effective treatment, pre-shave the application areas with the included Bodygroom for as long as you still experience regrowth
Philips Lumea comes equipped with a durable lamp with a lifetime of 100,000 flashes
Features
Accessories
Technical specifications
Logistic data
Items included
Power
Safety and adjustable settings
Service