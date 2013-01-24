Body hair regrowth control

Philips Lumea for Men applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. Consequently, the hair sheds naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment every two weeks for the underarms, pubic area, chest, stomach, legs and back will keep your skin smooth every day. For the most effective treatment, pre-shave the application areas with the included Bodygroom for as long as you still experience regrowth