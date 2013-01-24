Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Shaving heads

    HQ6
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave
      -{discount-value}

      Shaving heads

      HQ6

      Keep a close shave

      Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest...49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance — replace the heads once every 12 months.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Shaving heads

      Keep a close shave

      Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest...49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance — replace the heads once every 12 months.

      Keep a close shave

      Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest...49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance — replace the heads once every 12 months.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Shaving heads

      Keep a close shave

      Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest...49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance — replace the heads once every 12 months.

      Similar products

      See all shaver-replacement-blades

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Shaving heads

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Keep a close shave

        Change heads every 12 months for best results

        • Precision cutting system
        • 3 shaving heads
        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

        Precision Cutting System

        Precision Cutting System

        The Philips shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Shaving heads per packaging
          3
          Fits product types
          • HQ6425
          • HQ6426
          • HQ6466
          • HQ6465
          • HQ6832
          • HQ6847
          • HQ6850
          • HQ6851
          • HQ6852
          • HQ6870
          • HQ6871
          • HQ6890
          • HQ6894
          • HQ7415
          • HQ7815
          • HQ7830
          • HQ7850
          • HQ7870
          • 6828XL
          • 6887XL
          • 7610X
          • 7616X
          • 7866XL
          • 7886XL
          • HQ662
          • HQ663
          • HQ664
          • HQ686
          • HQ665
          • HQ6825
          • HQ6826
          • HQ6827
          • HQ6828
          • HQ6830
          • HQ6848
          • HQ6865
          • HQ6867
          • HQ6885
          • HQ6888
          • HQ6889
          • HQ6893
          • HQ7405
          • HQ7615
          • HQ7616
          • HQ7617
          • HQ7814
          • HQ7816
          • HQ7817
          • HQ7820
          • HQ7821
          • HQ7825
          • HQ7829
          • HQ7845
          • HQ7864
          • HQ7865
          • HQ7868
          • HQ7885

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        • Brush
          -{discount-value}

          Brush

          CRP338/01

          Philips shop price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount