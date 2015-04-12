2 year warranty
Discontinued
QT4015/23
Perfect three-day beard made easy
Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 0.5 mm up to 10 mm.
0.5-mm precision settings
Advanced titanium blades
1-hr charge/90 mins' cordless use
Turn the wheel to simply select and lock in the length settings you want: from a 3 day beard of 0.5 mm up to a full beard of 10 mm, in precise 0.5 mm steps.
Advanced titanium blades for superior cutting performance and long-lasting sharpness
Set the trimmer at the lowest position for perfect stubble, just 0.5mm long.
3.5
of 5
85
Reviews
Mefi
12/04/2015
United Kingdom
Product plenty of juice
This product is perfect. What I like is the charge goes on and on and on. a couple of hours on the charger, is enough to last me a couple of weeks, keeping my beard nice and trim. fits nicely in the hand and the trimming depth is easily controlled
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4015/23 beard and stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4015/23 beard and stubble trimmer
Kikx143
08/12/2014
United Kingdom
Amazing trimmer
I am very much pleased with this beard trimmer. I Have bought expensive beard trimmers like Wahl,and have to return it. Cuts smooth Very efficient Very quick charge No need to add so many attachments Just one piece will do the job. Doesn't pull hair Can make a different beards styles You want to be disappointed if you buy this
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4015/23 beard and stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4015/23 beard and stubble trimmer
shan007
08/11/2014
United Kingdom
EASY TO USE
got it as a gift for my husband. he is very happy.. its very easy to use..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4015/23 beard and stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4015/23 beard and stubble trimmer
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.