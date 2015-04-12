For me, this is the best trimmer/shaver I have ever used. It's fully charged straight out of the box and straight away is ready to use. There's no fiddling about with different guides or grade adaptors, you simply turn the dial to the length you want (between 0.5mm to 10mm) and away you go. I found the design was ergonomic and was very easy to grip, hold and use. I also found that it cut no matter what direction I moved the trimmer - I even tried to fool it by moving in a circular motion but it trimmed perfectly without catching and pulling hairs or causing any discomfort. Once I had trimmed to the size I wanted, i popped the guide off to use the blades to remove some unwanted hair, and again found the blade comfortable without any pulling of hair. It's also really easy to clean the guide, blade and inside to trimmer. All in all a brilliant product at great value in my opinion and I wouldn't hesitate to recommend it. I would replace this product (if required) like for like, and wouldn't hesitate to purchase another grooming product by Philips.