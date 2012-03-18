2 year warranty
Discontinued
With shaving minutes indicator
Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.
The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.
The dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Awards
3.8
of 5
10
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
sammy1937
18/03/2012
Nederland
geweldig apparaat
scheert zeer soepel en glad,ligt lekker in de hand en is makkelijk in onderhoud. korte oplaat tijd en gaat lang mee.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Rene1956
14/10/2011
Nederland
De scheerapparaat is een mooi product omdat het met de vorming van de kaak meegaat
Dit is mijn 4e scheerapparaat van Philips. en elke keer verbetert het comfort. Wat ik wel heb gemerkt is dat de oplaadtijd is gehalveerd. voorheen kon ik 120 minuten doen met de accu en nu nog 60 minuten. Ik zou geen ander apparaat wensen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
ErkkiBoy
23/03/2018
Suomi
Upea & hienosti muotoiltu
Hyvä kone, jossa plussaa mm: digitaalinen näyttö hyvä akun kesto integroitu trimmeri kestävyys (kohta 8 v käytössä)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Electric shaver