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2 year warranty
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arcitec Electric shaver
Discontinued
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RQ1090
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User manual
All (2)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
ShaversCleansing brush
My Philips Jet Clean does not clean my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water