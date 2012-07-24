ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Electric shaver

HQ7310/16

4.2
| (45) Reviews | 84% recommend this product
Comfortably close
This fully washable Philips shaver allows you to rinse the shaver under the tab every time after use. You can count on a comfortable and close shave every day.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Shaves even the shortest hairs

Comfortably close

Spring-released pop-up trimmer

Spring-released pop-up trimmer

Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

Super Lift & Cut technology

Super Lift & Cut technology

The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

45

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The shaver is very easy to use and gives excellent results

This is the third Phillips shaver I have had over a period of about ten years and the fact that I have stayed with Phillips speaks volumes. It is easy to use, keeps it's charge well and gives me an excellent shave every time

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent recommended

I use it every day wash it every day no problems. Charge it once a week on the same day keep it clean and will last for ever

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7310/16 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7310/16 Electric shaver

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really good shaver.

Without a doubt this is the best electric shaver I have owned, and I have had a few before including other Phillishaves. It is easy to clean, it lasts ages on a charge and gives a really close shave Thanks for this on

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 