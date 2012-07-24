2 year warranty
Discontinued
Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
4.2
of 5
45
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
Jacky48
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
The shaver is very easy to use and gives excellent results
This is the third Phillips shaver I have had over a period of about ten years and the fact that I have stayed with Phillips speaks volumes. It is easy to use, keeps it's charge well and gives me an excellent shave every time
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver
Stanley111
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent recommended
I use it every day wash it every day no problems. Charge it once a week on the same day keep it clean and will last for ever
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7310/16 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7310/16 Electric shaver
Kickywix
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Really good shaver.
Without a doubt this is the best electric shaver I have owned, and I have had a few before including other Phillishaves. It is easy to clean, it lasts ages on a charge and gives a really close shave Thanks for this on
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.