    AquaTouch wet and dry electric shaver

    • Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave
      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      The Aquatec seal of the Philips shaver ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin.

        wet and dry electric shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Great skin protection, smooth shave

        wet shave with shaving gel or foam

        • Super Lift&Cut
        • Flexing heads
        Optimised for use with gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort

        Optimised for use with gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort

        Aquatec seal for a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Optimised for use with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort, even in the shower.

        Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

        Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

        Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.

        For a comfortably close shave

        For a comfortably close shave

        For a close shave, the dual-blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably closer.

        Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

        Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

        With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used in the shower

        40+ minutes of cordless shaving on one charge

        40+ minutes of cordless shaving on one charge

        40+ minutes of cordless power for 14 shaves. Fully charges in 8 hours so it's always ready when you are.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving System
          Super Lift&Cut
          Contour-following
          Dynamic contour response

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 1 LED indication
          • Battery full indication
          • Battery low indication
          • Charging indication
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • Cordless operation
          Cleaning
          • Quick rinse hair chamber
          • Fully waterproof
          Shaving time
          40+ minutes
          Charging time
          8 hours

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap
            Protective cap

        • Design

          Finishing
          • Decopanel ribbed Vital Blue
          • Front Shell (plain) Black
          Colour
          Black and Vital Blue
          Handle
          • Easy grip
          • Rubber grip

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Max power consumption
          5.4  W
          Stand-by power
          0.5  W

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

