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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave

Discontinued

AquaTouchwet and dry electric shaver

AT750/16

4
| (1383) Reviews | 82% recommend this product
Great skin protection, smooth shave
The Aquatec seal of the Philips shaver ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin.
See all benefits

wet shave with shaving gel or foam

Great skin protection, smooth shave

  • Super Lift&Cut

  • Flexing heads

Optimised for use with gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort

Optimised for use with gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort

Aquatec seal for a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Optimised for use with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort, even in the shower.

Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.

For a comfortably close shave

For a comfortably close shave

For a close shave, the dual-blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably closer.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1383

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

14/12/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Aquatec 1990 wet and dry shaver

This 1990s shaver is still going strong no blades replaced and battery has never died on me

Pros

Lasts forever

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTouch AT890/20 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTouch AT890/20 Wet and dry electric shaver

27/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic

Well best Shaver I have Ever Use to be honest I normally have rash and soreness after a Shave but this was Amazing,Smooth,easy and left my Skin Soft with no rash or soreness.

Pros

Shaves Any Type

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1070/04 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1070/04 Wet and dry electric shaver

21/01/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Actually lasted longer than the warranty..!

Got this as a replacement for another one than expired battery wise before the warranty ran out. this one lasted over 2 1/2 years. Excellent shaver.

Pros

This one lasted.

Cons

Batteries...!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTouch AT890 electric razor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTouch AT890 electric razor

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