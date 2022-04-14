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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
AquaTouch wet and dry electric shaver
Discontinued
Support
AT750/16
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User manual
All (5)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Bracket
Shaving head retaining frame
Stand
ShaversCleansing brush
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
My Philips shaver is not working