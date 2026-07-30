2 year warranty
12-in-1: face, head & body
Self-sharpening steel blades
BeardSense technology
This all-in-one trimmer offers 12 tools for all your grooming needs. Conveniently trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and groom your body.
The trimmer and its multi-comb set offer 14 length settings from 0.5 to 16 mm in 1 mm precision steps for shorter and longer beard styles. The narrow design of the precision trimmer attachment makes it easy to create sharp edges and fine details. Clean up your cheeks, chin and neck with the metal trimmer to finish your look.
Shave comfortably below the neck with our body shaver attachment. A unique skin-protection system guards sensitive areas while you shave as close as 0.5 mm. You can also trim body hair with the click-on comb.
4.4
of 5
1778
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Bishbosh
30/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Perfect
Excellent product and so versatile in what it does, easy to use and the battery lasts a long time
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer MG5950/15R1 Refurbished Series 5000
Date of Use 2026-07-01
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer MG5950/15R1 Refurbished Series 5000
Date of Use 2026-07-01
Zebra123415
05/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Lots of attachments easy to use
Very good razer with lots of attachments also easy to use and adjust
Pros
Easy to use, lots of attachments
Cons
Nothing really
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7951/15 17-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7951/15 17-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-01
Mouse65
30/05/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A fine piece of kit
I'm a 60 year old man and have hair starting to sprout from the oddest places, let's leave it at that. Having different heads and guards allows me to quickly and safely remove unruly hairs from eyebrows, ears, nose and other 'intimate' areas. No nicks, no problems and holds it's charge really well.
Pros
Small, neat, easy to switch heads and guards, holds charge better than expected.
Cons
Power button easy to switch on or off by accident, when you have sausages for fingers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7941/15 17-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-05-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7941/15 17-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-05-04
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Based on trimming facial hair 2-3 times per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes