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  • One tool, complete styling
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  • One tool, complete styling
  • One tool, complete styling
  • One tool, complete styling
  • One tool, complete styling
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • One tool, complete styling
  • One tool, complete styling
  • One tool, complete styling

All-in-One TrimmerSeries 5000

MG5950/15

4.4
| (1778) Reviews | 90% recommend this product
One tool, complete styling
Craft your personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 12  high-quality tools for styling your face, head and body. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades stay as sharp as on day one, without needing to be oiled, for a precise trim.
See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

For face, hair & body

One tool, complete styling

  • 12-in-1: face, head & body

  • Self-sharpening steel blades

  • BeardSense technology

All-in-one for face, head & body

This all-in-one trimmer offers 12 tools for all your grooming needs. Conveniently trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and groom your body.

Get an even trim and sharp edges

The trimmer and its multi-comb set offer 14 length settings from 0.5 to 16 mm in 1 mm precision steps for shorter and longer beard styles. The narrow design of the precision trimmer attachment makes it easy to create sharp edges and fine details. Clean up your cheeks, chin and neck with the metal trimmer to finish your look.

Say goodbye to body hair

Shave comfortably below the neck with our body shaver attachment. A unique skin-protection system guards sensitive areas while you shave as close as 0.5 mm. You can also trim body hair with the click-on comb.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

1778

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

30/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Perfect

Excellent product and so versatile in what it does, easy to use and the battery lasts a long time

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer MG5950/15R1 Refurbished Series 5000

Date of Use 2026-07-01

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer MG5950/15R1 Refurbished Series 5000

Date of Use 2026-07-01

05/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Lots of attachments easy to use

Very good razer with lots of attachments also easy to use and adjust

Pros

Easy to use, lots of attachments

Cons

Nothing really

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7951/15 17-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-06-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7951/15 17-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-06-01

30/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A fine piece of kit

I'm a 60 year old man and have hair starting to sprout from the oddest places, let's leave it at that. Having different heads and guards allows me to quickly and safely remove unruly hairs from eyebrows, ears, nose and other 'intimate' areas. No nicks, no problems and holds it's charge really well.

Pros

Small, neat, easy to switch heads and guards, holds charge better than expected.

Cons

Power button easy to switch on or off by accident, when you have sausages for fingers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7941/15 17-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-05-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7941/15 17-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-05-04

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. Based on trimming facial hair 2-3 times per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes