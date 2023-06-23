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2 year warranty
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FACE Stylers and grooming kits
All series
All-in-One Trimmer Series 5000
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MG5950/15
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (14)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
All-in-One TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 9–13 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBeard stubble comb 2 mm
All-in-One TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 16–20 mm
All-in-One-TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 3–7 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBeard stubble comb 1 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBody comb 3 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBody comb 5 mm
USB Cable
Beardtrimmer series 5000Precision trimmer
Cutter
All-in-One-Trimmer/MultigroomNose and ear trimmer
Body trimmer
All-in-One_Trimmer& MultigroomHair comb 16 mm
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
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