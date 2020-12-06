Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Multigroom series 5000

    11-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

    MG5730/33
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Advanced styling and precision Advanced styling and precision Advanced styling and precision
      -{discount-value}

      Multigroom series 5000 11-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

      MG5730/33
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Advanced styling and precision

      Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 11 quality tools for styling your face, hair and body. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £45.00

      Multigroom series 5000 11-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

      Advanced styling and precision

      Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 11 quality tools for styling your face, hair and body. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control. See all benefits

      Advanced styling and precision

      Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 11 quality tools for styling your face, hair and body. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £45.00

      Multigroom series 5000 11-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

      Advanced styling and precision

      Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 11 quality tools for styling your face, hair and body. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all multigroomers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Multigroom series 5000

        Multigroom series 5000

        11-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Advanced styling and precision

        11-in-1 trimmer for maximum versatility

        • 11 tools
        • DualCut technology
        • Up to 80 min runtime
        • Waterproof
        DualCut technology for maximum precision with 2 x more blades

        DualCut technology for maximum precision with 2 x more blades

        Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut technology, which includes 2 x more blades. The steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades that are sharp as day 1 after 4 years of use.

        Trim and style your face, hair and body with 11 tools

        Trim and style your face, hair and body with 11 tools

        This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body.

        Metal trimmer precisely trims beard, hair and body

        Metal trimmer precisely trims beard, hair and body

        Use the metal trimmer with DualCut technology without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around your beard, neck and hairline, or to trim your body hair to a minimum length.

        Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

        Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

        Use the precision shaver after trimming, to perfect the edges of your cheeks, chin and neck.

        Detail metal trimmer defines edges of your beard or goatee

        Detail metal trimmer defines edges of your beard or goatee

        Create fine lines, contours and details with precision, to define or change your style.

        Nose trimmer gently removes unwanted nose and ear hair

        Nose trimmer gently removes unwanted nose and ear hair

        Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

        7 combs for trimming your face, hair and body

        7 combs for trimming your face, hair and body

        2 stubble combs (1,2 mm), 1 adjustable beard comb (3-7 mm), 3 hair combs (9,12,16 mm) and 1 body comb (3 mm).

        Run time: up to 80 minutes of cordless use per charge

        Run time: up to 80 minutes of cordless use per charge

        Get up to 80 minutes of cordless use for every 16-hour charge.

        No-slip rubber grip for improved comfort and control

        No-slip rubber grip for improved comfort and control

        High-quality rubber handle for superior comfort and control while trimming.

        Waterproof for easy cleaning under the tap

        Waterproof for easy cleaning under the tap

        Simply rinse the device and attachments after each use for long-lasting performance.

        Storage pouch for easy organisation and travel

        Storage pouch for easy organisation and travel

        Use the convenient pouch for storage or travel. It holds and protects your trimmer and all its tools when you're on the go.

        4-year guarantee and worldwide voltage

        4-year guarantee and worldwide voltage

        We back this Philips trimmer with a 4-year guarantee. Our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer's parts never need to be oiled, and its battery is compatible with all voltages, worldwide.

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Number of tools
          11 tools
          Styling tools
          • Detail metal trimmer
          • Precision shaver
          • Metal trimmer
          • Nose and ear trimmer
          • 3-7 mm adjustable beard comb
          • 2 stubble combs
          • 3 hair combs
          • 1 body comb
          Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
          • Long beard
          • Short beard
          • Stubbled look
          • Sharp lines
          • Detailed styling
          • Goatee

        • Cutting system

          DualCut technology
          Cut in two directions
          Self-sharpening blades
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush
          Pouch
          Storage pouch

        • Power

          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Run time
          80 minutes
          Charging
          16 hours full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          100% Waterproof
          Maintenance-free
          No oil needed

        • Design

          Handle
          No-slip rubber grip

        • Service

          4 year guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount