2 year warranty
Discontinued
QS6140/32
Express your style
Create the exact look you want with Styleshaver. With just a flip of the wrist,this dual-ended electric beard trimmer and styler has everything you need to create a perfect beard style, 3-day beard, or a clean shave, even on tough beards
Pro
A full-size (32-mm) Philips beard and stubble trimmer with 12 adjustable length settings from 0.5 mm to 10 mm makes it easy to get exactly the length you want. Turn the wheel to lock in your perfect length setting. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.
Take off the adjustable length comb, and there's a reversible precision trimmer underneath. One side is a 32 mm high-performance trimmer. Turn it around, and there is a 15 mm wide precision trimmer – perfect for getting into small spaces, like under your nose or around your mouth. It's designed to cut very close while still protecting your skin, and its small size and angled design make it easy to see what you are doing for fine lines and details.
The dual foil shaver makes it easy to clean up stubble around your beard, even on your neck. The mid-trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.
Awards
3.9
of 5
76
Reviews
Thor_UK
01/05/2023
United Kingdom
EVERLASTING
I've been using this trimmer for maybe about 7 years now. I never changed the blades and they are still in amazing shape, the battery last enough for me to trim or stile my beard. The clean shaven look comes easier and surprisingly smooth, just like (if not better!) than using a razor blade. I recommend this product with eyes closed to everyone, even those men with the thickest beards!
Pros
Clean shaven style made easy | Great precision trimmer | Long lasting life | Long lasting battery performances
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler and shaver
Date of Use 2021-05-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler and shaver
Date of Use 2021-05-01
RahimAta
15/11/2020
United Kingdom
The best shaver i have ever seen!
I have used the Philipps StyleShaver QS6140/32 Pro for up to five years, and found it the best. Then suddenly it slipped from my hand and broke the head. I wanted to buy it again, i searched it every where, but did not find any where. I request Philips to manufacture the same product again, please
Pros
User friendly, shaver and trimmer together, time saver
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler and shaver
Date of Use 2018-11-15
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler and shaver
Date of Use 2018-11-15
tonyjezzo
05/11/2015
United Kingdom
excellent product
I am really impressed with its performance big but lightweight design highly recommend
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler and shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler and shaver
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.