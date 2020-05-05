I have used numerous clippers over the years to keep my stubble short and tidy, but this is the best so far. The blades cut cleanly, and doesn’t need several sweeps to get all the hairs as does it so well the first time. The fixed combs ensure an even cut, and the range of adjustment on the varied comb covers all lengths of hair you could need. The ratchet adjustment feels robust enough to last also. The cut from the blades is very smooth, so no fear of causing razor rash/burn, and not having to oil it also makes maintenance simple. It comes apart easily to allow for cleaning also. The power will tackle even the thickest of hair especially with the boost function available at the touch of a button. So far, very impressed with this clipper, and look forward to its service for years to come.