2 year warranty
Discontinued
HC5450/83
HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*
The HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 is built to last and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, durable titanium blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.
Titanium blades for fast, sharp cut
24 length settings 0.5 - 23 mm
3 beard combs, 1 hair comb, hard case
90 mins cordless use/1 hr charge
Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as standard Philips clippers, with a robust stainless steel guard for ultimate durability.*
Get a perfect yet protective trim with the self-sharpening titanium-coated steel blades, created for long-lasting performance, time after time.
Turn the zoom wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23 mm and precisely 1 mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.
3.7
of 5
90
Reviews
Bracco
05/05/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
It does what it says
The product is amazing easy to use cuts nice and even.
Pros
Perfect for the job
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5450/83 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2019-04-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5450/83 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2019-04-05
Ronaldouss
15/04/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
CUT YOUR OWN HAIR
With not being able to go for a haircut i thought i would try cutting it myself. It isn't easy but, it is easier than i thought. When things turn back to some level of normality i will continue to cut my own hair.
Pros
No more hair cut costs.
Cons
Not easy to get used to but, you can.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5450/83 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2020-03-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5450/83 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2020-03-15
Dami93
22/01/2020
United Kingdom
The product has great feathures
The product is very easy to use. It loads quickly, thanks to the interchangeable tips you can cut your hair to a different length. Recommend
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5450/83 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2018-01-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5450/83 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2018-01-22
Versus its Philips predecessor