Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Norelco Vacuum beard trimmer

    T980
    Norelco
    • Superior trim, no mess Superior trim, no mess Superior trim, no mess
      -{discount-value}

      Norelco Vacuum beard trimmer

      T980

      Superior trim, no mess

      This new Philips vacuum trimmer is equipped to conveniently deliver a superior trimming performance as it vacuums beard hairs while trimming.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Norelco Vacuum beard trimmer

      Superior trim, no mess

      This new Philips vacuum trimmer is equipped to conveniently deliver a superior trimming performance as it vacuums beard hairs while trimming.

      Superior trim, no mess

      This new Philips vacuum trimmer is equipped to conveniently deliver a superior trimming performance as it vacuums beard hairs while trimming.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Norelco Vacuum beard trimmer

      Superior trim, no mess

      This new Philips vacuum trimmer is equipped to conveniently deliver a superior trimming performance as it vacuums beard hairs while trimming.

      Similar products

      See all Beard trimmers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Vacuum beard trimmer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Superior trim, no mess

        • Turbo vacuum power
        Contour-following comb for speed and comfort

        Contour-following comb for speed and comfort

        The contour-following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

        SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

        SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

        Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.

        Precision detail trimmer to create and maintain your lines

        Precision detail trimmer to create and maintain your lines

        Create any style you want with precision.

        Clear view hair chamber for visual control

        Clear view hair chamber for visual control

        Transparent hair chamber makes it easy to see when the chamber needs to be emptied.

        Corded and cordless use for maximum power and freedom

        Corded and cordless use for maximum power and freedom

        Use your Philips trimmer corded or cordless with the recharged battery for maximum power and freedom.

        Turbo power boost button boosts cutting and fan speed

        Turbo power boost button boosts cutting and fan speed

        When greater suction power and increased cutting speed is desired while trimming, simply press the Turbo Power Button.

        Vacuum system captures cut hairs for mess-free trimming

        Vacuum system captures cut hairs for mess-free trimming

        The integrated vacuum mechanism absorbs cut-off hairs during use and gives you a cleaner washbasin after use.

        9 integrated length settings from 1-18 mm

        Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Number of length settings
          9 secured length settings

        • Power system

          Usage
          Cordless only
          Charging time
          Quick charge
          Running time
          50 minutes

        • Maintenance

          Lubrication
          Blades need no oiling
          Cleaning
          Cleaning brush

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Charging indicator
          Storage
          Travel pouch

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              * Voucher code terms and conditions:


              1. The voucher code can be used to obtain 15% off any purchase of a Philips product, excluding shipping costs, clearance and Sleep and Respiratory services and products in the category ‘Health’, online at www.philips.co.uk/shop/.

              2. This voucher code is valid for 4 weeks from issue.

              3. Voucher codes cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

              4. Philips reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time.

              5. Philips Electronics UK Limited, Ascent 1, Aerospace Boulevard, Farnborough, Hampshire, GU14 6XW 

              Click here to read moreRead less

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount