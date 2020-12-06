Home
    Multigroom series 7000

    18-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

    MG7785/20
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 18 quality tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and a premium steel handle with rubber grips. See all benefits

        Multigroom series 7000

        Multigroom series 7000

        18-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

        Total:

        18-in-1 premium trimmer for ultimate versatility

        • 18 tools
        • DualCut technology
        • 5 hour runtime
        • Showerproof
        Trim and style your face, hair and body with 18 tools

        Trim and style your face, hair and body with 18 tools

        This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body.

        DualCut technology for maximum precision with 2 x more blades

        DualCut technology for maximum precision with 2 x more blades

        Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut technology, which includes 2 x more blades. The steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades sharp as on day 1 after 5 years of use.

        Metal trimmer precisely trims beard, hair and body

        Metal trimmer precisely trims beard, hair and body

        Use the metal trimmer with DualCut technology without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around your beard, neck and hairline, or to trim your body hair to a minimum length.

        Bodyshaver comfortably shaves your body hair

        Bodyshaver comfortably shaves your body hair

        Shave comfortably below the neck with our bodyshaver. Our unique skin protector system guards even your most sensitive body areas, allowing you to comfortably shave hair as close as 0.5 mm.

        Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

        Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

        Use the precision shaver after trimming, to perfect the edges of your cheeks, chin and neck.

        Wide hair clipper quickly trims even the thickest hair

        Wide hair clipper quickly trims even the thickest hair

        Quickly create your own hair style. The extra wide 41 mm hair clipper cuts through more hair per stroke.

        Detail metal trimmer defines edges of your beard or goatee

        Detail metal trimmer defines edges of your beard or goatee

        Create fine lines, contours and details with precision, to define or change your style.

        Nose trimmer gently removes unwanted nose and ear hair

        Nose trimmer gently removes unwanted nose and ear hair

        Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

        11 combs for trimming face, hair and body

        11 combs for trimming face, hair and body

        2 stubble combs (1, 2 mm), 1 adjustable beard comb (3-7 mm), 4 wide hair combs (4, 9, 12, 16 mm), 2 fading hair combs (left, right) and 2 body combs (3, 5 mm).

        The stainless steel frame and rubber grip improve control

        The stainless steel frame and rubber grip improve control

        The trimmer's frame is made of stainless steel for long-lasting durability and the rubber detailing delivers best-in-class comfort and control.

        Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

        Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

        This trimmer is designed to be water-resistant, so that you can use it comfortably in the shower and easily clean it under the tap.

        2 year warranty

        2 year warranty

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide warranty and worldwide voltage compatibility.

        Powerful Lithium-ion battery delivers 5 hrs of runtime

        Powerful Lithium-ion battery delivers 5 hrs of runtime

        Our most powerful Lithium-ion rechargeable battery delivers up to 5 hours of runtime per charge.

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Number of tools
          18 tools
          Styling tools
          • Detail metal trimmer
          • Precision shaver
          • Wide hair clipper
          • Bodyshaver
          • Body skin protector attachment
          • Metal trimmer
          • Nose and ear trimmer
          • 3-7 mm adjustable beard comb
          • 2 stubble combs
          • 4 wide hair combs
          • 2 fading hair combs
          • 2 body combs
          Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
          • Long beard
          • Short beard
          • Stubbled look
          • Sharp lines
          • Detailed styling
          • Goatee

        • Cutting system

          DualCut technology
          Cut in two directions
          Self-sharpening blades
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush
          Pouch
          Premium travel case

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          5 hours
          Charging
          • 2 hour charge
          • 5-min quick charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Ease of use

          Wet and Dry
          Showerproof and easy cleaning
          Display
          • Charging indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          Maintenance-free
          No oil needed

        • Design

          Handle
          • No-slip rubber grip
          • Stainless steel handle

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          Yes

