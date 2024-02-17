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  • Advanced precision
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Beardtrimmer series 5000Beard trimmer

BT5522/15

4.4
| (1012) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
Advanced precision
The Philips Beard Trimmer 5500 is a premium beard and stubble trimmer that also cuts hair. Designed for an even trim from any angle, featuring 40 adjustable lengths. DualCut steel blades and 120 minutes of Lithium-ion runtime.
See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Ultimate control for beard and hair

Advanced precision

  • 0.2 mm precision settings

  • Self-sharpening metal blades

  • 120 min cordless use/1 hr charge

  • Lift & Trim PRO system

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Stubble doesn't stand a chance. The Lift & Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up towards the blades for a precise cut — plus it's still an ideal trimmer for long beards.

Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

Suitable for even the thickest hair, the double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.

Adjusts to different length settings

Cut to the exact length you're after. Just spin the precision dial to one of 40 length settings between 0.4-10 mm in 0.2 mm increments.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

1012

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

17/02/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great and great value

Does what it says on the tin. Quick and easy to use

Pros

Quick and easy to clean

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5502/13 Beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5502/13 Beard trimmer

10/02/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Absolutely Perfect. Great value for money.

This is a replacement for a similar Philips product bought a number of years ago. These are very reliable, long battery life, precise beard trimmers which I also sometimes use as clippers. Excellent product at great value.

Pros

Robust

Cons

None at moment.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5522/13 Beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5522/13 Beard trimmer

24/12/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

First Class Trimmer

A good quality trimmer with a useful range of attachments. Once charged the trimmer lasts for several weeks if you only need to trim weekly. It has a wide range of lengths, fits nicely in the hand and is of robust quality. Alan R

Pros

Build quality and range of attachments

Cons

A bit noisy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5522/13 Beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5522/13 Beard trimmer

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor