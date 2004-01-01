Search terms

      The Philips Beard Trimmer 5500 is a premium beard and stubble trimmer that also cuts hair. Designed for an even trim from any angle, featuring 40 adjustable lengths. DualCut steel blades and 120 minutes of Lithium-ion runtime.

        Ultimate control for beard and hair

        • 0.2 mm precision settings
        • Self-sharpening metal blades
        • 120 min cordless use/1 hr charge
        • Lift & Trim PRO system
        Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

        Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

        Stubble doesn't stand a chance. The Lift & Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up towards the blades for a precise cut — plus it's still an ideal trimmer for long beards.

        Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

        Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

        Suitable for even the thickest hair, the double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.

        Adjusts to different length settings

        Adjusts to different length settings

        Cut to the exact length you're after. Just spin the precision dial to one of 40 length settings between 0.4-10 mm in 0.2 mm increments.

        A precision step to match every beard

        A precision step to match every beard

        Personalise your grooming routine with precise-styling steps to suit every beard. There are 0.2 mm steps between 0.4-2 mm for short beard styling, 0.5 mm steps between 2-5 mm to achieve an even 3 day beard and 1 mm steps above 5 mm for long beard maintenance.

        The precise beard trimmer for perfect edges

        The precise beard trimmer for perfect edges

        Add extra definition to the details, even in hard to reach areas, with the click-on precision trimmer.

        Easy but thorough cleaning

        Easy but thorough cleaning

        The 100% waterproof beard trimmer, simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.

        Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

        Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

        The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can fully charge your trimmer on time, so you won't end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

        Warranty for purchase protection

        Warranty for purchase protection

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

        120 min runtime after a 1 hour charge or plug it in

        120 min runtime after a 1 hour charge or plug it in

        The advanced Li-ion battery provides 120 minutes of powerful, cordless use after 1 hour of charging. You can also use your trimmer plugged in or use the quick-charge function to get one full trim after just 5 minutes of charging.

        Extra adjustable hair combs

        The trimmer comes with 2 adjustable hair combs: from 0.4–10 mm, and from 10.4–20 mm

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          Corded and Cordless use

        • Ease of use

          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings

        • Accessories

          Detail trimmer included
          Yes

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          Yes
          No oil needed
          Yes

        • Cutting system

          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Number of length settings
          40
          Range of length settings
          0.4–20 mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          From 0.2 mm

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Power

          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • 5-min quick charge
          Run time
          120 minutes

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Battery indicator

        • Accessories

          Comb
          • Lift & Trim comb
          • 2 Adjustable combs
          Pouch
          Storage pouch

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

