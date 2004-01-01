Search terms
Advanced precision
The Philips Beard Trimmer 5500 is a premium beard and stubble trimmer that also cuts hair. Designed for an even trim from any angle, featuring 40 adjustable lengths. DualCut steel blades and 120 minutes of Lithium-ion runtime.
The Philips Beard Trimmer 5500 is a premium beard and stubble trimmer that also cuts hair. Designed for an even trim from any angle, featuring 40 adjustable lengths. DualCut steel blades and 120 minutes of Lithium-ion runtime.
Stubble doesn't stand a chance. The Lift & Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up towards the blades for a precise cut — plus it's still an ideal trimmer for long beards.
Suitable for even the thickest hair, the double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.
Cut to the exact length you're after. Just spin the precision dial to one of 40 length settings between 0.4-10 mm in 0.2 mm increments.
Personalise your grooming routine with precise-styling steps to suit every beard. There are 0.2 mm steps between 0.4-2 mm for short beard styling, 0.5 mm steps between 2-5 mm to achieve an even 3 day beard and 1 mm steps above 5 mm for long beard maintenance.
Add extra definition to the details, even in hard to reach areas, with the click-on precision trimmer.
The 100% waterproof beard trimmer, simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.
The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can fully charge your trimmer on time, so you won't end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.
The advanced Li-ion battery provides 120 minutes of powerful, cordless use after 1 hour of charging. You can also use your trimmer plugged in or use the quick-charge function to get one full trim after just 5 minutes of charging.
The trimmer comes with 2 adjustable hair combs: from 0.4–10 mm, and from 10.4–20 mm
