      Beard Trimmer 3000 Series Beard grooming with rounded tip blades

      BT3617/15

      Speed and comfort every time. Our rounded tips offer a gentle trim, while the self-sharpening blades speed up your trim by preventing repeat passes. Plus, with 20 length settings, you'll get the exact precision you want.

      Beard grooming with rounded tip blades

      For even and gentle results

      • Rounded tips blades
      • 20 length settings
      • 0.5 mm precision steps
      • 100% waterproof
      • Up to 60 minutes runtime
      Designed for comfortable, effective grooming

      Self-sharpening blades with rounded tips are designed to be gentle on the skin for a more comfortable trimming experience, while also staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.

      Craft your beard with the precision you need

      The trimmer's Precision Dial has 20 length settings in 0.5 mm steps, helping you to craft your beard as precisely as you need.

      Efficient and even trimming for your ideal look

      The advanced Lift and Trim comb lifts hairs towards the blade, capturing hairs with each pass for an efficient and even trim.

      Simplify your routine with easy cleaning

      Because the trimmer is 100% washable, you can just rinse it under the tap and go, simplifying your grooming experience.

      For more control and comfort while trimming

      Our ergonomic grip with 360 degree Fine Line grip makes the device easy to hold and handle, providing you with the comfort and control you need to perfect your look.

      Consistently powerful performance from start to finish

      Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 60 minutes for a powerful, continual trimming experience.

      Stay aware for each trim

      The light indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status and whether it's fully charged, ensuring that you're always ready for your next grooming session.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Convenience
        • USB-A (no adapter included)
        • Cleaning brush

      • Power

        Charging
        • 4 hours
        • USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)
        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Run time
        60 min
        Battery status
        Charging indicator
        Usage
        Cordless

      • Design

        Finishing
        Dark slate
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip

      • Service

        Warranty
        Up to 5 years*

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance-free
        No blade oil required
        Water resistance
        Wet & Dry

      • Summary

        Body area
        Beard
        Tools and accessories
        2
        Length settings
        0.5-10 mm
        Precision steps
        20
        Solution
        Trim

      • Styling tools

        Trimming blade
        Self-sharpening blades

      • Combs

        Beard
        Short 0.5 - 10 mm

