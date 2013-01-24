  • 2 year warranty

    Electric shaver

    RQ1062
      Electric shaver

      RQ1062

      Perfectly close, even on the neck

      For men who only want the very best, arcitec combines Flex and Pivot Action with the Triple-track shaving heads for a perfectly close shave, even on the neck.

      Electric shaver

      Perfectly close, even on the neck

      Perfectly close, even on the neck

      Electric shaver

      Perfectly close, even on the neck

        arcitec

        arcitec

        Electric shaver

        Total:

        Perfectly close, even on the neck

        • Hidden Display
        Flex and Pivot Action follows every curve

        Flex and Pivot Action follows every curve

        Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.

        Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

        Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

        The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.

        High performance design

        High performance design

        The revolutionary design ensures superior handling for a perfect shaving experience.

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        The dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Precision tube trimmer

        Precision tube trimmer

        Patented tube trimmer technology for great precision and manoeuvrability. Perfect for contouring and trimming moustache and sideburns.

        Washable shaver

        Washable shaver

        The water-resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving System
          • Triple-Track shaving heads
          • Precision Cutting System
          • Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour-following
          • Flex and Pivot Action
          • Pivoting shaving unit
          Styling
          Skin-friendly precision trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Battery level indicator
          • Charge indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • Quick charge
          Charging
          1 hour
          Shaving time
          21 days
          Cleaning
          • Washable
          • Cleaning indicator

        • Design

          Finishing
          Mirror coated display

        • Accessories

          Stand
          Power Pod
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protection cap

