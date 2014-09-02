2 year warranty
Discontinued
HQ6645/16
Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
Automatically adjust to every curve of your face and neck for flexible, smoother shaving.
Align the razor-sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.
1.5
of 5
2
Reviews
nigel67
02/09/2014
United Kingdom
i have found this shaver to be very disappointing
I have used Phillips shavers a lot over the years with few problems this one however . I'm very dissatisfied with it cut and. Has poor shavecomfort
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6645/16 Electric shaver
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6645/16 Electric shaver
totem48
03/02/2025
Italia
dovete scrivere per prima cosa la sigla delle testine che monta !!!!!!
Pros
leggero
Cons
non taglia
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6645/16 Rasoio elettrico
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6645/16 Rasoio elettrico
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.