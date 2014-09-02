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  • A close shave
  • A close shave
  • A close shave
  • A close shave

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Electric shaver

HQ6645/16

1.5
| (2) Reviews
A close shave
The HQ6645 is developed to offer a close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Reflex Action system is combined with the Super Lift & Cut technology, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

A close shave

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjust to every curve of your face and neck for flexible, smoother shaving.

Individually floating heads

Individually floating heads

Align the razor-sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.5

of 5

2

Reviews

5
4
3

02/09/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

i have found this shaver to be very disappointing

I have used Phillips shavers a lot over the years with few problems this one however . I'm very dissatisfied with it cut and. Has poor shavecomfort

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6645/16 Electric shaver

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6645/16 Electric shaver

03/02/2025

Italia

Italia

dovete scrivere per prima cosa la sigla delle testine che monta !!!!!!

Pros

leggero

Cons

non taglia

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6645/16 Rasoio elettrico

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6645/16 Rasoio elettrico

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 